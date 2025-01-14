The Saudi Egyptian Industrial Investment Co. (SEII) is planning to inject $30 million in new investments into Egypt during 2025, Ahmed Ata, the company's managing director, told Asharq Business.

Ata announced the company’s plans to invest across several sectors, as it is looking for an alternative investment opportunity in the glass sector.

This comes after negotiations with the Egyptian government over purchasing a 70% stake in El Nasr Glass and Crystal Company (NGC) ended.

Moreover, SEII seeks to acquire a company operating in ready-made garments while boosting investments in its current firms.

The company also aims to add a new production line to its medical solutions firm, with the aim of doubling the production capacity.

