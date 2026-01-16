Riyadh – The first enterprise data management and governance platform Governata has raised $4 million in seed funding to accelerate its expansion across Saudi Arabia and the Middle East, according to a press release.

Leading venture capital firms and prominent angel investors were part of the investment, including Joa Capital, abtal.vc, Sanabil Accelerator by 500 Global, Sadu Capital, Plus VC, Hyperscope Ventures, A-Typical Ventures, and Plug and Play.

The funding will help Governata enable organizations to leverage data responsibly and effectively as they prepare for a new era of AI-driven decision-making.

Co-Founder of Governata, Khalid Almudayfir, said: “This funding accelerates our mission to make the Kingdom a global leader in responsible, AI-ready data through tangible, scalable impact.”

This new funding will further accelerate Governata’s product roadmap, which will enhance its AI-driven decisioning capabilities and support regional expansion.

Governata was launched in mid-2025 and has signed multiple agreements with major government entities and leading private-sector organizations across Saudi Arabia, while its next phase includes integrating advanced machine learning and generative AI models into its architecture to enable faster, more accurate enterprise decision-making while ensuring full data localization and protection.

Co-Founder of Governata, Djamel Mohand, noted: “By helping Saudi institutions build strong and intelligent data foundations, we’re unlocking the full potential of generative AI and contributing to the next generation of AI-powered enterprises, guided by trust, compliance, and innovation.”

From his part, Yousef Al Yousefi, the CEO and Managing Partner at Joa Capital, said: “We invested in Governata because of our conviction in a strong founding team who are building truly innovative technology to solve a critical need in our market.”

Al Yousefi added: “As Saudi organizations embrace AI and digital transformation, having a locally built, Arabic-first platform for data governance is essential. Governata is helping ensure that our national data infrastructure is built on foundations we control.”

Meanwhile, Salem Washeely, Managing Director of Sadu Capital, said: “We at Sadu Capital have a conviction that data quality is no longer a backend function, but a strategic priority for every enterprise aiming to compete in the AI-driven future. Governata’s vision, technology, and leadership team position them to play a pivotal role in elevating data standards across the region and beyond.”

Managing Partner at MENA of 500 Global, Amal Dokhan, stated: “As AI adoption accelerates globally, we believe countries that invest early in strong data governance will define the next era of digital leadership.”

Dokhan concluded: “Governata is helping Saudi Arabia do exactly that—building secure, compliant, and AI-ready data foundations that can enhance the Kingdom’s global competitiveness. This is reinforced by a highly skilled and experienced team that understands the local context and knows how to translate strategy into real-world impact.”

