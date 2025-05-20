RWS Global, the world’s leader in live moments across entertainment and sports, today announced its plans to open a headquarters in Riyadh, expanding the company’s significant footprint in the Middle East.

This expansion shows RWS Global’s commitment to the region’s continued investment in innovation across entertainment, tourism, leisure travel and sport. The RWS Global team has already forged partnerships with leading businesses in the region, currently working on some of the largest projects under development, a statement said.

RWS Global, known for its work in sport presentation, destination design, world building and curating

world-class entertainment experiences on land and at sea, has significant experience in the Middle East.

Since 2022, the company has annually served as the successful producers of the Saudi Games, the

largest national sporting event ever held in the kingdom. The company provided technology-driven fan

engagement programmes to the competition across 52 categories.

In addition, the RWS Global team delivered full sport presentation across 16 various martial arts and combat sports for the World Combat Games in Riyadh in 2023, hosting 1,500 elite athletes from over 120 countries and providing fan engagement for over 4,000 fans.

RWS Global’s extensive work in the region has also included the design of Ferrari World Abu Dhabi,

experiences for Warner Bros. World and SeaWorld Abu Dhabi, sport presentation for SuperTri, the first

sport event held in NEOM and the development of several other world-class entertainment venues. This milestone further solidifies the company’s position as a global leader in fan engagement, immersive entertainment and experience design.

“After a decade of building incredible experiences in the Middle East, we are thrilled to expand the

presence of RWS Global by opening a headquarters in the region,” said Ryan Stana, Chairman & CEO,

RWS Global. “As we develop our partnerships with some of the most exciting global companies operating in the Middle East, having a permanent presence in the market is paramount to our continued growth and allows us to be more available for our clients as we create magical experiences tailored to a wide range of visitors.”

To support the expansion, RWS Global is hiring a VP, Business & Client Strategy, along with several

additional team members local to the market, building on the strong foundation of its existing teams

delivering destination design and live experience projects across the GCC states, the statement said. -

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).