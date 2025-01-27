TAQA Arabia has signed a cooperation protocol with the Golden Triangle Economic Zone Authority (GTEZ) for the provision of essential utilities to investors in the 9.1 industrial zone in Safaga City, located within Egypt's golden triangle, as per a disclosure.

The collaboration aligns with Egypt's strategy to drive development and attract both local and international investments, with a focus on sustainable development and value-added projects.

Under the agreement, the two parties will work together to implement the necessary infrastructure for the industrial zone, which includes establishing electricity networks using both conventional and renewable energy sources, constructing natural gas distribution networks via the national grid or compressed natural gas solutions, and providing water for industrial and agricultural use.

Additionally, they will implement sewage and industrial networks, as well as facilities for distributing petroleum products and waste management to support long-term sustainability.

