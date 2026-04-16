Egypt - PMaestro has announced a strategic partnership with Saudi Arabia’s Safari Group, the regional franchise rights holder of global brand Chuck E. Cheese, to establish a large-scale investment and operational platform in Egypt’s entertainment sector.

Valued at approximately EGP 2bn, the initiative is expected to boost foreign direct investment inflows, stimulate entrepreneurship, and contribute to Egypt’s economic growth.

The partnership reflects a shared vision to capitalize on opportunities in Egypt’s expanding entertainment and services markets, driven by demographic growth and rising consumer demand.

Under the agreement, a joint entity named CEC Egypt Holding will be formed to oversee franchise operations and expansion plans. The structure is designed to strengthen governance, enhance transparency, and ensure efficient resource allocation with sustainable returns.

The platform will adopt a flexible investment model that combines direct investment with Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs), enabling participation from local and regional investors as well as investment funds.

Mohammed Moneir Al-Ahwal, Founder and CEO of PMaestro, explained that the platform is structured as an income-generating investment model balancing stable operational cash flows with long-term value creation. He emphasized that the framework follows international institutional investment practices, introducing a more structured approach to managing entertainment assets.

Al-Ahwal added that the model integrates centralized management with on-ground operations, prioritizing quality standards, customer experience, and technology-driven efficiency. He noted that the initiative is also expected to stimulate entrepreneurship and create opportunities for startups linked to the sector.

Ali Saleh Al Sagri, CEO of Safari Group, highlighted Egypt’s attractiveness as a regional market due to its population size, infrastructure development, and improving investment climate. He confirmed that the expansion plan aims to grow Chuck E. Cheese’s presence across Egypt through a nationwide network of branches, contributing to job creation, supply chain development, and increased GDP contribution from the entertainment sector.

Al Sagri described the partnership as a model for Arab-Arab investment cooperation, supporting regional economic integration and sustainable development, while reinforcing confidence in Egypt as a regional investment hub.

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