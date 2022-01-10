MANAMA: Bahrain-based Investcorp, a leading global alternative investment firm, has acquired Resa Power, a major provider of mission-critical engineering, testing and maintenance services for electrical infrastructure in the US, from Blue Sea Capital.

Headquartered in Houston, Resa is a market leader in providing maintenance and testing, systems integration, and related distribution services to clients across the renewables, commercial, and industrial end markets in North America. It has more than 20 locations across the US and Canada.

The company draws on its experienced and highly skilled employee base of NETA (InterNational Electrical Testing Association) technicians, systems solutions technicians, and engineers to serve over 6,000 clients.

It is led by Monte Roach, an industry veteran with more than 30 years of experience. Since Monte joined in 2019, the company has accelerated its growth and positioned itself as an industry leader, starting two greenfield locations and completing four acquisitions in the last 12 months while providing exceptional services that enhance the safety, reliability, and efficiency of electrical infrastructure for its clients.

Investcorp’s partnership with Resa will focus on continuing the company’s organic growth, expanding geographically across North America, and accelerating the potential to make strategic, value-creating add-on acquisitions.

Investcorp’s private wealth managing partner Yusef Al Yusef said: “We are pleased to have acquired Resa Power. We believe that the company is well poised for growth as it operates in the large and growing electrical power services market driven by several macroeconomic tailwinds, including the need to upgrade public and private electrical infrastructure.”

“We are particularly appreciative of the contributions of Resa’s technicians and employees throughout the pandemic, which contributed to its accelerating growth and increasing market share over the past twenty months and look forward to working with them as they continue to grow,” he added.

On the deal, chief executive Monte Roach said: “We believe Investcorp’s deep understanding of branch-based and human capital-centric industrial services businesses makes them an ideal partner for Resa’s next chapter of growth.”

“Investcorp’s resources and expertise will help us accelerate our growth both organically and through acquisitions,” he added.

© Copyright 2020 www.gdnonline.com

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).