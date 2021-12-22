India’s Uflex is planning to build a new chemicals plant in Egypt with total investments of $30 million, according to a statement by the cabinet.

The announcement took place during Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouly’s inauguration of a new plastic films production line yesterday at the company’s $100 million Sixth of October factory, the first of its kind in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

The plastic packaging manufacturer has so far invested $200 million in its Egypt operations.

The company produces 125 tonnes of plastics per year from its Sixth of October factory, and exports 60% of its production to 60 countries, bringing in $190 million per year.

Founded in 1983, Uflex is a leading Indian Multinational focusing on innovation to create differentiation, proximity to customers and holistic end-to-end flexible packaging solutions.