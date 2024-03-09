Muscat: In a major boost for the wellness segment of Oman’s diverse tourism portfolio, Sri Lanka’s signature eco-wellness resort brand, Santani, will manage two exclusive properties in the Sultanate of Oman in partnership with state-owned tourism investment company Omran Group.

The resorts – marking the international debut of the highly acclaimed Sri Lankan Ayurveda retreat brand – will come up in Jabal Shams in Al Dakhiliya Governorate and Dhofar Governorate. Conceived as upscale properties, offering an array of unique wellness treatments, the two resorts will boast a combined 182 keys in room capacity.

A partnership agreement between Santani and Omran Group was signed recently against the backdrop of ITB Berlin 2024, currently underway in the German capital Berlin with the Sultanate of Oman as the country host. Signing on behalf of their respective organisations were Hashil al Mahrouqi, CEO, Omran Group, and Vickum Nawagamuwage, Founder and CEO, Santani Wellness Resorts.

Announcing Santani’s role as the operator of the two properties, Nawagamuwage remarked in a post: “First Sri Lankan brand to be invited by international investors to go global. Thankful to the OMRAN group, the Omani government hotel holding company, for entrusting close to $100 million worth of assets for us to operate.”

Derived from the Sanskrit word meaning ‘in harmony with’, Santani’s collection of properties in Sri Lanka have been described as “uniquely restorative sanctuaries” where guests get to “rest, relax and reset” amid pristine and tranquil natural settings. Adding to the distinctive wellness experience offered to guests is the brand’s gourmet wellness cuisine based on the Ayurvedic philosophy centring on taste-based nutrition.

Underscoring its international appeal, the brand’s flagship property, Santani Wellness Kandy in Sri Lanka, was listed among the World’s 100 Greatest Places by TIME magazine. It was also ranked among Tatler’s 8 Best Spas in the World, and one of Forbes’ 25 Most Unusual Hotels.

First to be taken in hand for development will be Jabal Shams Santani. Set in idyllic settings, the resort will offer an array of wellness programs and treatments centred around distressing, rejuvenation, and learning. An emphasis on sustainability, cuisine and service standards will also distinguish the property from other wellness resorts.

In a statement, Omran Group CEO Hashil al Mahrouqi said the eco-wellness resorts will reinforce Oman's credentials as a premier sustainable tourism destination. "By integrating Santani's globally renowned wellness ethos with Oman's breathtaking natural landscapes and rich cultural heritage, we are setting new benchmarks for luxury and sustainability in the region.”

Significantly, the two Oman properties are among a total of eight wellness resorts that Santani plans to roll out at various international locations in the coming years. It’s a reflection of growing global demand for wellness experiences – particularly those set in pristine destinations – as tourists seek out opportunities to relax, rejuvenate and reconnect with themselves over conventional holidays that can oftentimes be stressful, hasslesome, and unfulfilling.

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).