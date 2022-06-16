Egypt - StayWell Holdings has announced the launch of a new hotel brand, Park Proxi, a unique hotel offering that has flexibility and hoteliers at its core.

Park Proxi will allow hotel owners to co-create and customise the hotel they desire, by deliberately minimising the brand mandatories that usually accompany a hotel design, said a statement.

This approach creates space for true collaboration, and from room styling to flexible zones to the hotel logo, to a choice of seven signature colours, Park Proxi offers owners the opportunity to develop a hotel that suits not just their personal tastes, but also cultural preferences.

Designed to create a truly local hotel experience, the Park Proxi model welcomes collaboration with hoteliers to take advantage of the best that each location has to offer. Based on the understanding that no-one knows an area quite like a local, the Park Proxi hotel brand aims to partner with local businesses to create a true neighbourhood network that becomes available to guests through partnerships and recommendations. Integrating into its neighbourhood will be a core value of the brand, as will amplifying the businesses around each hotel.

The first country in the world to sign a Park Proxi hotel is Egypt, with the Park Proxi EL Hayat Sharm hotel officially signed on June 10. The 194-room resort style hotel located within Nabq Bay will boast a spa, multiple F&B outlets, nightclub, three swimming pools, and an amphitheatre. Known for its sheltered beaches, clear waters, and coral reefs, the Sharm EL Sheikh location includes rooms that overlook the Red Sea.

Simon Wan, President of StayWell Holdings, said he is excited to see the new brand come to life around the country and the world. “Our mission with the roll out of Park Proxi is to help hoteliers create their ideal hotel for their location, taking advantage of their local knowledge and ensuring the property provides every guest with the very best that each neighbourhood has to offer. Park Proxi will become a global village of unique hotels that are bound together by a shared love of diversity, travel, and adventure.”

Yasser Ibrahim Sayed Hassan and Bassem Ibrahim of IGRED said of the signing: “We are honoured to associate with StayWell Hotels and are confident that this hotel will set a new benchmark of hospitality in the centre of Nabq Bay, Sharm EL Sheikh. The unique offering of Park Proxi brand with StayWell’s unmatched service standards will prove a great success with travellers looking for personalised service standards and a brand-new product.”

Key elements of the Park Proxi hotel offering include:

* Flexibility for owners to co-design their own hotel, ultimately creating a global network of unique and memorable hotels, each with its own character

* A signature #ProxiWall in each hotel; a dynamic digital feature wall that showcases imagery and video of the local area that has been captured by locals, guests, and team members

* An ‘Eatertainment Zone’, an integrated dining and entertainment zone that offers a multi-sensory destination for both guests and locals

* QR discovery codes within every lift lobby, providing guests with instant information about what to see, do, and eat within the hotel precinct

* Bespoke insiders maps that highlights and gives directions to everything that the locals think is great about the neighbourhood

* Proxi Picks: based on guest feedback via a fun visual survey, Proxi Picks will make local recommendations for each traveller.

Rohit Vig, Vice President Development of StayWell Holdings, said: "We are delighted yet again to grow our foot print in the Middle East with our entry into Egypt. We plan to open this hotel early next year and would be a wonderful addition to our portfolio of resorts around the world. Our expansion strategy is on target and are working towards having 250 hotels in the next 10 years."

