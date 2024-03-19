Staybridge Suites Dubai Business Bay, part of IHG Hotels & Resorts’ Suites collection, has officially opened its doors.

A community-based property, Staybridge Suites Dubai Business Bay offers not only accommodation, but a wholesome stay experience designed to give modern travellers a sense of belonging while on the road, a statement said.

Conveniently located among Dubai's most iconic landmarks — including Dubai Mall, Burj Khalifa, and Dubai Canal —Staybridge Suites Dubai Business Bay serves as a hub for both business and leisure activities.

The property is only a 15-minute drive from Dubai International Airport, further ensuring seamless connectivity for guests transiting through the emirate.

Catering to the ‘Experienced Traveller’, the hotel collectively houses 120 extraordinary studios, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom suites, each a testament to contemporary design and functionality.

From spacious rooms completed with balconies to fully equipped kitchenettes and upscale amenities, every corner is crafted to foster a sense of community and home.

Dedicated open spaces also offer an extensive range of experiences to refresh guests. Pool facilities and a world-class spa are available to enjoy at leisure, while ‘The Social’ – an evening gathering that brings patrons complimentary light bites and drinks multiple times a week – encourages genuine connection and laid-back interactions between those staying at the hotel, furthering the brand’s vision to build communities through its international properties.

For guests craving either relaxation or productivity, the Fitness Room and The Den provide all the necessary amenities. Whether breaking a sweat on state-of-the-art equipment or unwinding in the soft-furnished lounge and library, every moment reflects the hotel’s commitment to bringing people together and creating a stay that feels a little more likehome.

Staybridge Suites Dubai Business Bay also offers a daily, hot breakfast at the Hub with fresh staples, healthy options, and plenty of variety to cater to the preferences of long-term guests.

Available from 7am to 10.30 am, breakfast can be enjoyed on-the-go or in the comfort of the hotel’s inviting dining area, The Hub.

Commenting on the successful launch of the property, Bruno Hivon, General Manager of Staybridge Dubai Business Bay, said: "The opening of Staybridge Suites Dubai Business Bay marks a new era of community-based hotel stays in the heart of Dubai.

“With elevated accommodations, upscale amenities, and a residential feel, the hotel promises to deliver a uniquely personal and social experience. Its contemporary design is met with a capacity to foster connection between guests, setting it apart as a hub of heartfelt hospitality – or a home away from home – with easy access to the best that the city has to offer.”

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).