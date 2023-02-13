Sardegna Resorts., a Smeralda Holding Company wholly-owned by Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), has signed an agreement with LVMH Hospitality Excellence to manage two renowned and exclusive hotels in Costa Smeralda.

The LVMH brand Belmond is set to manage the Hotel Romazzino, which will reopen in 2024 as the Romazzino, A Belmond Hotel, Costa Smeralda.

The Hotel Pitrizza will be managed by the LVMH brand Cheval Blanc, and will continue to operate under its current name until 2026, later rebranding as Cheval Blanc Pitrizza, Costa Smeralda following the renovation completion.

The announcement comes in line with the Smeralda Holding Group’s long-term strategy to solidify Costa Smeralda’s position as a best-in-class destination. This plan was launched in 2017 and includes tourism initiatives, the introduction of major F&B operators such as Nikki Beach, Zuma, Novikov, Beefbar, Matsuhisa and many more, while aligning with the unique character and heritage of the destination.

The partnership also aims to bring further value to the local community through employment and development opportunities for staff. All staff will remain employed by Sardegna Resorts, which will also retain ownership of the hotels’ properties and businesses.

LVMH intends to further strengthen its position as a leader in experiential luxury, with two new exceptional destinations in Sardegna that will benefit from all the know-how and expertise of the Belmond and Cheval Blanc brands. The two properties will undergo renovations, allowing Belmond and Cheval Blanc to offer their future clients two new destinations in the heart of Sardegna, renowned for its dynamism, heritage, and exceptional landscapes.

Both hotels are located in the heart of Costa Smeralda and were designed in the 1960s by the architects Luigi Vietti and Michele Busiri Vici, who both contributed to the development of Porto Cervo. They both boast spectacular views facing pristine Mediterranean waters and celebrate the heritage of the region.

LVMH Hospitality Excellence belongs to the world’s leading luxury group LVMH Moët Hennessy -Louis Vuitton. –

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).