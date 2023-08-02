Desert Rock, Saudi Arabia’s exclusive eco-friendly mountain resort, is more than 50% complete, according to an update by the developer.

Red Sea Global has revealed that the luxury resort, built into the rockface of a mountain, has had success with its excavation plans, resulting in the formation of 10 rooms, which will be integrated into the surrounding natural elements.

The company, owned by the Public Investment Fund (PIF) of Saudi Arabia, has further stated that major structural and infrastructure works of the project are also well advanced, including the construction of the resort’s villas, guest hubs and other structures.

The 60-key resort, located in the western part of Saudi of Arabia, has been created by design firm Oppenheim Architecture, as a part of the phase one of the ambitious Red Sea tourism destination project. From a financing standpoint, PIF had stated last year it had committed about $15 to $16 billion to the project.

Red Sea’s first three hotels and phase one of the solar-powered international airport are on track to open later this year, with another 13 hotels under construction, 11 of which will be located on Shura Island. The project will also feature 73-keys of both inland and overwater accommodation on the Sheybarah Island.

The Six Senses Southern Dunes, The Red Sea, which will be the first hotel to open this year, will feature 40 villas and a 36-key hotel complex. While no opening date has been announced, bookings are open from December 1 on its official website.

Upon completion in 2030, the destination will comprise 50 resorts, featuring up to 8,000 hotel rooms and more than 1,000 residential properties across 22 islands and six inland sites. The destination will also include luxury marinas, golf courses, entertainment, and leisure facilities.

