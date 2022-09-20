Rotana, one of the leading hotel management companies in the region with over 100 properties across the Middle East, Africa, Eastern Europe and Türkiye, announced the opening of two new hotels under its latest brand, Edge by Rotana.

Arabian Park Hotel and Damac Hills 2 Hotel will open in October 2022 and November 2022, respectively, it was revealed at the Future Hospitality Summit (FHS) today.

Launched in May 2022, Edge by Rotana is a collection of independent properties that maintain their individuality while receiving access to the group’s extensive network and systems. Through a four-pillared approach, Edge by Rotana ensures performance remains at the forefront while maximising revenue and establishing loyalty.

Guy Hutchinson, President and CEO of Rotana, said: “We are excited to announce the upcoming opening of two new Edge by Rotana managed hotels in Dubai. The new properties will add 623 keys to our growing portfolio and further diversify our offering to respond to increasing demand. The tourism sector is thriving with global events around the corner and we look forward to new developments as we remain on track with our expansion plans.”

Set to launch in October 2022, Arabian Park is an Edge by Rotana managed hotel located in the thriving Al Jaddaf district, a premier business and lifestyle community connecting old and new Dubai, offering guests convenience, leisure, and meeting facilities. With 328 bright and modern hotel rooms, all designed with the latest in-room technology and comfort, with a pool or city view, the newly refurbished hotel is ideal for business or leisure groups. Guests can indulge in an all-day dining restaurant serving breakfast, lunch and dinner, Cheers Pub with a variety of bar bites, mocktails and cocktails to choose from, a Deli with 24 hours takeaway service and a Pool Bar. The hotel also offers two meeting rooms, ideal for small business groups.

The three-star hotel is adjacent to the five-star luxurious Al Jaddaf Rotana Dubai and close to the upscale Culture Village, as well as major malls and attractions including Dubai Festival City, Dubai Frame and Dubai Mall as well as being located just ten minutes by road from both Dubai International Airport and Dubai International Financial Centre.

Opening in November 2022, Damac Hills 2 Hotel is located in Akoya Oxygen, a community for families, away from the bustle of the city and in one of the greenest places in Dubai. The Edge by Rotana managed hotel distinguishes itself with 295 modern and fully-equipped rooms offering guests convenience and comfort. Dining facilities include Urban Bar and Deli, a casual café serving breakfast, lunch and dinner, and a Pool Bar offering curated drinks and delectable bites.

The three-star hotel also offers a comprehensive range of amenities including a fully equipped modern gym, outdoor swimming pool, kids pool, and three meeting rooms.

“FHS provides the ideal platform to announce our new properties as it gathers industry peers to advance the conversation on the future of travel. Launching in two vibrant locations in Dubai, both hotels will welcome guests to a modern way of living matched with convenience and comfort ensuring the delivery of our brand promise – Treasure Time,” said Hutchinson.

Rotana currently operates 71 hotels in the Middle East, Africa, Eastern Europe and Türkiye, serving more than six million guests per year, including an impressive 10,012 keys across 36 hotels in the UAE alone. With an immediate pipeline of nine hotels scheduled to open before the end of 2023, the hospitality group is on track to expedite landmark developments and hotel singings in line with the UAE’s vision to become a world-leading travel destination, said a statement.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).