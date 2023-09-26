Rotana, one of the leading hotel management companies in the region with over 100 properties, has announced plans to expand its operations with 30 openings in the next three years.

The plans were revealed during the leading hospitality group's participation at the Future Hospitality Summit, which opened in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia remains a key focus for the hospitality brand as it signed four Edge by Rotana and one Rayhaan by Rotana properties in Riyadh earlier this year. The new hotels will add an impressive 618 keys to Rotana’s expansive portfolio in the kingdom. In line with Rotana’s ambitious goal to triple the number of rooms it currently runs in the kingdom to 6,000 over the next four years, the group added an Edge by Rotana property in Al Baha to its portfolio in 2023.

Across the region, Rotana is gearing up to open several new properties during the last quarter of 2023, leveraging the buoyant hospitality trade. For the remainder of 2023, Rotana will see the opening of Riviera Rayhaan by Rotana in Doha, Qatar and Bomonti Arjaan by Rotana in Istanbul Türkiye.

Makram El Zyr, Corporate Vice President of Development at Rotana, said: “We are excited to be participating in the Future Hospitality Summit again this year, offering a fantastic opportunity for Rotana to showcase its latest developments and connect with industry peers. Leveraging our keen understanding of the market, we look forward to further developing our brand presence across the region as well as entering new markets globally, always delivering on our brand promise of ‘Treasured Time’ to guests across the world.”

For 2024, Rotana’s pipeline encompasses Dar Rayhaan by Rotana in Al Khobar, Saudi Arabia; and Onyx Arjaan by Rotana in Manama, Bahrain.

Underlining its strong focus on expansion in Africa, Rotana has signed agreements for several new openings next year. It is also expected to make its debut into the Algerian market with the launch of Azure Rotana Resort & Spa in the port city of Oran.

Additionally, Bloom Arjaan by Rotana on Abu Dhabi’s Saadiyat Island, also scheduled to open in 2024, will feature 217 serviced hotel apartments, a floating infinity swimming pool, a range of dining outlets and a state-of-the-art fitness centre.

Further cementing its prominent position in the African continent, Rotana recently announced a new Arjaan Hotel Apartments by Rotana branded property in Senegal. The 150-key property in Dakar will represent the height of elegant city living and is expected to be completed by 2026.

Globally, Rotana marked its foray into the United Kingdom with two new London properties under Centro, its lifestyle hotel and serviced apartment brand. Centro New Malden and Centro Kingston are slated to open in 2024. These two properties are set to launch as part of a wider agreement to develop up to 1,500 keys over multiple sites across the greater London region, all under the Centro brand.

The hospitality group also announced its debut in Georgia with the upcoming opening of Pontus Rotana Resort & Spa, Gonio. Expected to open in 2026, the five-star property with world-class amenities will add 600 keys to Rotana’s diverse portfolio.

Rotana currently operates 72 hotels in the Middle East, Africa, Eastern Europe and Türkiye, serving more than six million guests per year, including an impressive 10,159 keys across 36 hotels in the UAE alone.

