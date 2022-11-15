Riyadh’s hotel industry showed improved performance in October from the month prior, according to preliminary data from STR, a provider of premium data benchmarking, analytics and marketplace insights for the global hospitality industry.

The occupancy rate reached 72.3%, marking a 4% decline from October 2019, according to the report.

Average daily rate (ADR) and revenue per available room (RevPAR) reached SR771.24 ($205.37) and SR557.28 ($148.4), respectively, with both surpassing the pre-pandemic comparable.

Occupancy and ADR were the highest for any month since March 2022, while RevPAR was the highest since May 2011.

