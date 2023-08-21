The UAE residents have a chance to grab a 30% off on their stay at Rixos The Palm Dubai Hotel & Suites, nestled on the eastern crescent of the iconic Palm Jumeirah, one of the largest manmade islands in the world.

Featuring spacious and luxurious suites, this longest beachfront resort in the country boasts pristine views, first-class entertainment and serves over 100 international beverages and a plethora of international culinary options.

And there is more, with the exquisite Anjana Spa offering guests rejuvenating spa treatments along with a 25% off on all 50-minute spa treatments.

Rixos The Palm Dubai Hotel & Suites’ ultra-all-inclusive concept ensures that guests' every desire is met without them having to worry about a hefty bill, says the hotel.

It offers 10 dining destinations that include the All-Day Dining Concepts, A La Turca, and Turquoise, as well as award-winning restaurants serving Italian, Mediterranean, and international cuisine plus the brand-new addition, an indoor sports bar, BAR1.

The guests have a chance to experience Turkish hospitality at its finest with access to premium products and services.

The younger guests are in for a treat as well at The Rixy Kids club. As a well-known kid-friendly resort in the region, it provides a kids' pool, colourful slides, water features, an indoor cinema, and daily activities such as art classes and kids' sports to keep the children engaged throughout their stay.

For teenagers and adults seeking adventure, the exclusive sports club offers a wide range of land and water activities, including aqua jumping, antigravity yoga, TRX, and stand-up paddleboarding. Alternatively, guests can relax by the multiple pools or the beach.

