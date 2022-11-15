Radisson Hotel Group, one of the leading international hospitality groups, has reaffirmed its strong commitment to sustainability by signing the Glasgow Declaration at this year’s COP27 in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt,

Radisson Hotel Group is one of the top 1,000 companies with published approved science-based targets and has taken significant steps to define a clear path to becoming Net Zero by 2050, aligned with the 2015 Paris Accord.

The Group has made substantial strides to drive change in the hospitality industry’s response to climate change, towards sustainability, renewable energy, green building design, green mobility, and the establishment of the Hotel Sustainability Basics to target Net Zero Hospitality by 2050.

The Glasgow Declaration on Climate Action in Tourism is a catalyst for increased urgency about the need to accelerate climate action in tourism and to secure strong commitments to support the global goals to halve emissions over the next decade and reach Net Zero emissions as soon as possible before 2050.

Dirk Glaeser, Director Sustainable Development of Tourism, UNWTO, said: “We are happy to count Radisson Hotel Group amongst the more than 460 supporters of The Glasgow Declaration. Together we are mobilizing the industry to deliver effective climate action and reach Net Zero as soon as possible before 2050. To support this commitment, each signatory must deliver a concrete, up-to-date climate plan within 12 months, which is evident by Radisson Hotel Group’s detailed Net Zero Transformation.”

Inge Huijbrechts, Global Senior Vice President Sustainability, Security and Corporate Communication, Radisson Hotel Group, added: “At Radisson Hotel Group we are serious about moving our company and its 1,100 hotels in operation and development on the path to Net Zero by 2050. The Glasgow Declaration expresses a clear direction of travel and overall vision for the industry. We activate our Net Zero Transformation by helping our hotels to progress on the journey, starting with the Hotel Sustainability Basics and leading to full decarbonization by 2050.”

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).