Radisson Hotel Group, a leading global hospitality company, has announced the opening of Mansard Riyadh, A Radisson Collection Hotel, the luxury lifestyle brand's second hotel in Saudi Arabia’s capital city.

The hotel's name comes from its distinct Mansard roofline, designed as an homage to the signature Parisian Haussmann style of the mid 1800s, and evokes images of the grand buildings which line the fashionable boulevards of Paris.

Mansard Riyadh, A Radisson Collection Hotel is ideally located in the northern neighbourhood of Ar Rabi, an area that boasts easy access to shopping centres, cafés, and dining options, and is just a short distance away from the King Abdullah Financial District, located in the heart of Riyadh, which once its open will be a sustainable financial centre with a beautiful mix of public spaces, retail, residential and commercial buildings.

The architect of the newly built hotel is Remaizan S Al Remaizan Architectural Consultants and designed by Hirsch Bedner Associates Dubai (HBA). The hotel offers 191 beautifully designed rooms serviced apartments, and duplex villas designed with subtle colour hints of blue and beige which weave through the hotel's interiors, creating a calming and timeless atmosphere for guests.

Corridors are lined with contemporary works by local artist Mishal Saad Alzaid. The striking millwork of the guestroom doors set the scene for the rooms’ modern design featuring contemporary furniture with rich upholstery that give the pieces a sense of timeless elegance.

The understated yet luxurious three-bedroom penthouse suite has been stylishly designed with contemporary details, hardwood floors, and elegant fabrics. The penthouse suite consists of a master bedroom with an en-suite bathroom, three spacious bedrooms, a living area, kitchen, and dining room which seats up to eight guests. Guests can relax in the suite’s whirlpool tub surrounded by marble floors, Italian finishes, and double vanities.

The two floor duplex villas boasting up to 230 sq m with fully equipped kitchen, living room, powder room, and dining room with a table for six. On the second floor, find three spacious and sophisticated bedrooms with en suite bathrooms. The names of the villas reference the grand squares of Paris, such as Vendôme, Concorde, and Opéra.

Tim Cordon, Area Senior Vice President, Middle East, and Africa at Radisson Hotel Group, said: " We are absolutely delighted to open our second Radisson Collection hotel in Riyadh, joining Nofa Resort, A Radisson Collection Hotel, as we continue to grow our luxury lifestyle footprint in the Saudi Arabian market with exceptional hotels and unique hotel experiences across leisure, dining, fitness, wellness and sustainability. We believe Mansard Riyadh, A Radisson Collection Hotel will become one of the leading hotels in Saudi Arabia with its one-of-a-kind spaces where premium lifestyle meets remarkable sophistication."

The hotel’s facilities include six meeting rooms overlooking the hotel’s outdoor plaza with plenty of natural daylight and all with the latest state of the art technology. Opening later this year in collaboration with New York City-based restaurant group Major Food Group, will be Carbone, one of the Group’s flagship Michelin-starred restaurants that celebrates the retro charm of the Italian American dining experience, and Sadelle's, a perennial brunch-time favourite hailing from the heart of the SoHo neighbourhood in New York.

Firas Mneimneh, General Manager, Mansard Riyadh, A Radisson Collection Hotel said: "As the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia continues to welcome more international travellers, I am thrilled to be able to showcase this exquisite hotel to the world. My passionate team and I look forward to welcoming our guests to enjoy the exceptional, where memorable moments are guaranteed."

Mansard Riyadh, A Radisson Collection Hotel is implementing the Radisson Hotels Safety Protocol program of in-depth cleanliness and disinfection protocols developed in partnership with SGS, a leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company, to ensure guest safety.

