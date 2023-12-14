Radisson Hotel Group has announced the opening of Radisson Blu Hotel, Amman Galleria Mall, a new contemporary hotel located in the bustling heart of Jordan’s capital city. This new addition promises to offer an unmatched experience for business and leisure travellers in Amman.

Located inside the Galleria Mall, one of the most prestigious shopping centres in Amman, the hotel boasts 178 modern rooms and suites. The hotel's design seamlessly blends contemporary aesthetics in neutral tones with authentic Jordan-inspired accents, creating a unique and stylish ambiance.

The hotel’s prime location not only provides easy access to top dining destinations such as Swefieh Village and Wakalat Street but also serves as a gateway to explore Jordan’s vibrant culture and heritage, as well as historical treasures, such as the Amman Citadel and the Jordan Museum.

Positioned approximately 30 kilometres from Queen Alia International Airport, the hotel is also perfect as a business base due to its proximity to King Hussein Business Park.

Marwan Shennara, General Manager of Radisson Blu Hotel, Amman Galleria Mall, said: “We are excited to welcome guests to our modern hotel in the heart of Amman. Our hotel offers a perfect blend of comfort and elegance, tailored to provide an unforgettable experience for both leisure and business travellers.”

The hotel offers a wide range of culinary experiences. Guests can begin their day with a sumptuous breakfast, including a variety of healthy options as well as classic favourites.

L’Olivier, the hotel's all day dining restaurant, features an extensive menu of dishes prepared with fresh, locally sourced ingredients. These dishes can be savoured both indoors and on the outdoor terrace, providing a versatile dining experience.

For a more intimate setting, Jade, the on-site bar and lounge, is the perfect spot to enjoy expertly crafted beverages. After a day of exclusions exploring attractions like the Wadi Rum Desert or Petra, guests can unwind in the hotel’s pool and steam room, the hotel said.

Tim Cordon, COO Middle East and Africa, Radisson Hotel Group, said: “The opening of Radisson Blu Hotel, Amman Galleria Mall marks a significant milestone for us in Jordan and a return to the country. This hotel embodies our commitment to delivering exceptional service and a unique stay in one of the Middle East's most dynamic cities.”

The group said all properties across the its portfolio are subject to health, safety and security requirements. As part of its ongoing commitment to the highest standards of Safety & Security, the property aims to obtain the Safehotels Certification with the first months after opening.

