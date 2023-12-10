Emaar Hospitality Group, a unit of leading Dubai developer Emaar, has announced that its five-star hotel, The Palace Dubai Creek Harbour, located within its ultra-modern waterfront neighbourhood along the historic Dubai Creek, is getting its final touches and will soon be open to its guests.

Designed with pedestrian-friendly streets, the area features over 500,000 sq m of parks and open spaces as well as a stunning promenade overlooking the city’s skyline and the creek.

Soon-to-become an island, the heart of Dubai Creek Harbour boasts an evergreen central park, a marina, a yacht club, the viewing point and selection of hotels and dining venues from where guests can enjoy the breathtaking views.

Dubai Creek Harbour is connected to Dubai’s main roads by three bridges.

