Muscat: The revenues of 3-5 star hotels in the Sultanate of Oman amounted to OMR204.18 million at the end of November 2023, compared to OMR161.26 million at the end of November 2022, registering an increase of 26.6 percent, according to statistics issued by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NSCI).

The total number of hotel guests also increased by 30.3 percent, reaching about 1,883,993 guests at the end of November 2023, compared to 1,446,189 guests in the same period in 2022, while the occupancy rate recorded a growth of 9 percent.

Statistics further showed that the number of Omani guests reached 716,585, an increase of 11.3 percent, while the number of guests from the Gulf also increased by 27.9 percent to 185,671. The number of European guests increased by 47.1 percent to 447,033 guests.

Statistics indicate that the number of American guests reached 52,021, while the number of guests from the African continent reached 10,588 inmates, at a growth rate of 35.6 percent. The number of Asian guests also increased by 41.8 percent to reach 270,320, from Oceania 40,188 with an increase of 165.4 percent.

