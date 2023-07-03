Muscat: The revenues of 3-5 star hotels in the Sultanate of Oman recorded a rise by 34.7 percent at the end of May 2023 to reach OMR98.426 million compared to OMR73.058 million during the corresponding period in 2022, according to the latest data issued by the National Center for Statistics and Information (NCSI).

The revenues went up in line with a 27.3 percent increase in the number of guests by the end of May 2023 to reach 800,952 compared to 629,143 guests during the corresponding period in 2022. Occupancy rate grew by 13.6 percent.

To break down the figures, the number of Omani guests stood at 274,729, going up by 0.7 percent. Meanwhile, the number of GCC guests increased by 17 percent to reach 54,571 and the number of European guests surged by 47.2 percent to stand at 239,686.

American guests stood at 26,166, up by 4.1 percent. Guests from the African continent also increased by 39.7 percent to reach 4,542. Asian guests reached 110,324 (46 percent rise) and the number of Oceania guests also surged by 255.2 percent to reach 19,007.

