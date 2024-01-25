The Ministry of Tourism in Saudi Arabia has signed a strategic partnership with Accor, a world leading hospitality group, that aims at nurturing and developing Saudi talent within the hospitality industry.

The ‘Tamayyaz by Accor’ programme will offer fresh graduates and talented individuals a clear path for career advancement, expedite nationalisation by identifying essential roles in each department, cultivate internal talent, implement onboarding programmes, and design career growth plans.

Upon completing the six-month programme, 256 trainees will be employed in their preferred departments within hotels.

Deputy Minister of Tourism for Human Capital Development, Engineer Mohammed Muin Bushnag were present at the signing ceremony, while Accor was represented by Jean-Jacques Morin the Group Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Premium, Midscale and Economy division.

Bushnag said: "This partnership with Accor marks a significant milestone in our efforts to grow Saudi Arabia's tourism sector and create job opportunities for our citizens. With Tamayyaz by Accor, we are confident that Saudi talent will be well-equipped to succeed in the ever-evolving world of hospitality."

Tamayyaz by Accor encompasses three distinct tracks: Hospitality Specialist, Hospitality Operations, and Hospitality Leadership.

The Hospitality Specialist track exposes local talent to the foundations of non-operating hotel departments such as talent and culture, marketing, finance, business development, and guest experiences.

The Hospitality Operations track targets departments like food and beverage, front office, housekeeping, culinary, and engineering.

The Hospitality Leadership track concentrates on fostering leadership skills by applying the Accor Leadership Framework. It includes leadership shadowing, global leadership programmes, and training initiatives funded by the Ministry of Tourism.

Additionally, a Supervisory Development track will offer candidates a range of training programmes designed to enhance potential future growth and prepare them for the next level.

Morin said: "We are thrilled to collaborate with the Ministry of Tourism to empower local Saudi talent in the hospitality industry. Tamayyaz by Accor demonstrates our commitment to fast-tracking the nationalization of the hospitality sector, providing young Saudi nationals with an outstanding opportunity to develop the skills and expertise required to flourish in this dynamic industry."

Moustafa Manoon, Vice President Operations, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Premium, Midscale & Economy Division at Accor, said: “Accor’s pivotal strategic priorities in KSA encompass the Nationalization of the hospitality industry and nurturing local talents.

“As the leading hotel operator with an extensive pipeline in the Kingdom, we hold a significant role in advancing the 2030 vision through developing & growing national talents.

“Tamyyaz by Accor initiative, a cornerstone of our nationalization strategy, epitomises effective collaboration between the government, represented by Ministry of Tourism and the private sector and Accor Group, harmonising premier learning and development avenues as well as fostering our talent acquisition, talent development and talent retention objectives.”

