UAE - Minor Hotels, a hotel owner, operator, and investor, has announced the upcoming opening of a new ultra-private luxury resort in the UAE – the 22-key Anantara Santorini Abu Dhabi Retreat.

Set to open in Q4 2023, it includes the option for exclusive use buy-outs.

This sophisticated new addition to Anantara’s growing Middle East portfolio is located in Ghantoot, an unspoilt enclave of coast approximately halfway between Dubai and Abu Dhabi, said a statement.

Offering uninterrupted views of the Arabian Gulf, away from the towering skylines of the cities in either direction, Anantara Santorini is a 25-minute drive from Dubai’s Al Maktoum International Airport and 35-minute drive from Abu Dhabi International Airport.

With a portfolio of 530 hotels and resorts in 56 countries across Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Europe, the Americas, Africa and the Indian Ocean, Minor Hotels has created its new project to reflect the iconic buildings of its namesake island.

Anantara Santorini blend gently with the surrounding landscape and house a collection of ultra-private accommodation offering spacious interiors with ample sun-drenched terraces and sea views. The luxurious spaces have a refined décor with soft, neutral furnishings.

Guests can relax on the resort’s private beach, an expansive outdoor pool that overlooks the Gulf, while the indoor cinema provides private screenings on demand with the option of late-night movies with custom gourmet cuisine. Bespoke spa treatments will be able to be enjoyed in private beachside cabanas and 24-hour butler service will ensure guests’ needs are fulfilled around the clock.

The culinary experiences on offer at Anantara Santorini will include an elegant restaurant dedicated to the heritage of the region, where local ingredients and spices are brought to the fore, plus in-keeping with the property, an ocean-side restaurant will serve delicacies from Greece. Evenings can be enjoyed at the bar where beverages and creative cocktails will be served until late, with a DJ creating an ambient mood.

Dillip Rajakarier, Group CEO Minor International and CEO Minor Hotels, commented: “This will be an exciting new addition to our luxury portfolio of properties across the UAE. With a fantastic location equidistant between Abu Dhabi and Dubai, this ultra-private property offers exceptional facilities for full buy-outs, especially those seeking an intimate boutique experience unlike anywhere else in the UAE.”

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).