Marjan, the master developer of freehold properties in Ras Al Khaimah, has announced an iconic new landmark backed by Hilton on Al Marjan Island, one of the Northern Emirate’s premium tourism, business and investment destinations.

The project, consisting of a 5-star hotel and exclusive branded residences, will be built by M Hospitality on the upscale Al Marjan Island.

This is the third Hilton property to be brought to Al Marjan Island by M Hospitality, which has delivered successful projects including the world’s largest Hampton by Hilton, said the statement from Marjan.

The new project comprises 410 keys, encompassing 350 hotel rooms and 60 exclusive residences. It will showcase the highest 360-degree sky pool in the Northern Emirates, an executive lounge, a convention centre, and three F&B outlets, along with recreational facilities.

Designed by the award-winning architectural firm JT+Partners, this Hilton-operated hotel, backed by AED500 million ($136 million) investment, is expected to elevate hospitality standards in Ras Al Khaimah, stated the developer.

On the new project, CEO Architect Abdulla Al Abdouli said: "The latest Hilton property will usher in a new era of luxury living on Ras Al Khaimah’s Al Marjan Island as the enduring appeal of waterfront living continues to attract local, regional and global investors to our flagship development."

"The new property reinforces Ras Al Khaimah’s growing stature as a leading international tourism, business and investment destination and is a testament to Al Marjan Island’s reputation as an exceptional living space for both homeowners and investors who are raising the bar in the hospitality sector," stated Al Abdouli.

"We are confident that M Hospitality’s latest Hilton-backed property will significantly elevate the lifestyles of our discerning clientele," he added.

M Hospitality Chairman Mohammed Ruqait said the project reflects its commitment to redefining luxury living, offering an extraordinary hospitality experience.

"Teaming up with the prestigious Hilton brand signifies the third milestone in our journey, and we are excited to contribute to the cultural and economic landscape of Ras Al Khaimah," he added.

