UAE - Marjan, the master developer of freehold properties in Ras Al Khaimah, has signed an agreement with Range Developments to launch three new exclusive properties on Al Marjan Island, the Northern Emirate’s premium tourism, business and investment destination.

The distinctive luxury offerings - The Beach House, The Beach Residences and Beach Vista - will fuel the growth of Ras Al Khaimah’s expanding luxury real estate sector.

The project marks Range Developments’ debut in the UAE market bringing its exceptional expertise in developing 5-star hotels in Dominica, St. Kitts and Grenada.

The upscale beachside residential buildings, each with its own distinctive design and offerings, will further add to the allure of Ras Al Khaimah as a sought-after destination for residents, tourists and investors, stated the developer.

According to Marjan, the Beach House is a collection of 88 apartments with a mix of studios and 3-bedroom simplex and duplex apartments set in prime beachfront location boasting stunning sea views.

With striking floor to ceiling windows that frame the panoramic beach views, it is the perfect space for individuals and families seeking to find the ultimate retreat for mind, body and soul cocooned by the serenity of the Arabian Gulf.

Comprising 412 apartments and 11 townhouses, the Beach Residences is a masterpiece of modern design and comfort.

The project is set to redefine the concept of waterfront living with custom built high-quality features combining style and functionality offering up an unparalleled living experience, said Marjan in its statement.

The Beach Vista similarly is positioned on prime beachfront real estate, showcasing the perfect space for end users as well as discerning investors seeking to buy into the booming lifestyle destination, it added.

On the new launches, CEO Abdulla Al Abdouli said: "Our agreement with Range Developments to build three new luxury properties, furthers our goal to redefine the high-end real estate sector at Al Marjan Island. With its stunning waterfront locale, Al Marjan Island offers the perfect venue for those seeking to set up elevated residences that boast world-class amenities in the heart of a thriving eco-system like Ras Al Khaimah."

"Range Developments’ industry expertise and leadership will no doubt elevate this space into a truly sought-after destination that will only add to the emirate’s vibrant allure among homeowners and investors alike," he added.

Mohammed Asaria, Joint Managing Director at Range Developments, said: "We are harnessing our wealth of beachfront development across the world to Ras Al Khaimah and Al Marjan Islands. We pride ourselves on our vision to present distinct offerings to fuel the growth of Ras Al Khaimah’s expanding luxury real estate sector."

"All the three luxury properties are set to elevate the lifestyle at Al Marjan Island adding to Ras Al Khaimah’s draw as a premium tourist and real estate destinationm," he noted.

"The strategic combination of our seasoned expertise in this sector with our focus on innovative projects, positions Range Developments as a driving force in shaping the landscape of high-end real estate in the region," he added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).