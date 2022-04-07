UAE - Zoya Health Resort, a first-of-its-kind five-star wellness retreat in the Middle East region, is set to open its doors on April 22 in the UAE.

Situated within the prime location of Al Zorah in Ajman, and overlooking the stunning golf course and mangroves, the 61-room accommodation Zoya Health & Wellbeing Resort is owned by Saudi entrepreneur Ameer Said.

It will be operated by Premedion, a spa consultancy and management company founded in Germany in 2005 as a subsidiary of Deutsche Seereederei GmbH with its registered office in Hamburg.

Having managed high-end spas and health centres worldwide in countries including Egypt, Oman, China and Qatar, Premedion will be working in partnership with Ameer and his team in operating the first wellness resort of its kind in the UAE.

The wellness retreat will offer guests a wide range of bespoke retreat programmes to help improve their wellbeing and live a healthier lifestyle.

It will also provide a range of tailored treatment programmes based on holistic and unique medical approaches to prevent chronic illnesses and create a special space that protects, nourishes and invigorates mind, body and soul.

Ahead of the launch, Ameer said: "Zoya Wellbeing was born out of a determination to address the ailments of the modern world, to be preventative rather than curative, to help our guests lead healthier lifestyles without the need for medication and assistance, to create a special space that protects, nourishes and invigorates mind, body and soul."

“Our methods are integrative and holistic, with a range of treatments coming together to create customized wellbeing journeys. Detoxing and therapeutic fasting is central to what we offer, combined with physiotherapy, aesthetic medicine, and the right nutrition to boost vitality. Zoya Wellbeing is my life’s work. We look forward to welcoming guests from this month in what is a significant chapter in our history," he added.

Guests can choose from nine retreat programmes including Wellcation, Immune Support, Detox, Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation, Weight Management, Liver Support, Rejuvenation, Get Fit and Anti-Aging.

These tailored programmes, which combine multiple treatments into a holistic integrative journey, vary from three to fourteen nights with access to the state-of-the-art and advanced facilities across the resort as well as a selection of leisure activities.

With the guidance and expertise of medical and health professionals, each retreat programme is customised to the specific needs and lifestyle of every guest with the venue’s experienced doctors, wellness specialists and nutritionists conducting a full assessment before creating a personalised agenda, said the statement.

This assessment includes a doctor’s consultation, who will perform a series of diagnostic tests as well as a wellness consultation and a nutrition plan – all of which will be created for the individual to ensure the best possible results can be achieved during the guest’s stay as well as equip them with the knowledge and best practise to lead a healthy lifestyle after leaving the retreat, it added.

Zoya Health Resort will also offer a variety of wellbeing treatments that focuses on the organisation’s three main pillars – Prevention and Rehabilitation, Fitness and Recreation and Pampering.

"As part of its facilities, the Resort has 61 rooms with guests able to choose from superior, deluxe and premium room options as well as the Royal Suite which includes its very own in-room sauna and steam facilities, as well as a private Turkish Hamam," explained Ameer.

"All of our programmes are delivered to provide our guests with the ultimate peace of mind during their stay. All of the rooms feature stunning views of the natural preserved mangrove lake and golf course which will help to make their visit even more memorable as they embark on a journey of rest, relaxation and better health," he added.

