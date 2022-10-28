UAE-based Leva Hotels has entered into a partnership deal with Ongoing Launch and Vision Ambassadors to reposition an existing 50-key boutique airport property - Garden Palace Hotel - located at Al Basateen, Jeddah.

Ongoing Launch is a multi-industry company with partnerships in confectionery and luxury chocolate sectors through the moule brand, as well as hospitality services and events, while Saudi-based Vision Ambassadors is a company dedicated to consulting, business development, and international trade.

As part of the deal, the three-star hotel has been rebranded as Ekono By Leva in KSA and will serve as its flagship hotel in Saudi Arabia and as a focal point in its growing portfolio, said the statement from Leva.

It aims to transform the property to cater to business travellers, tourists and locals alike, it added.

The UAE group said the three-star hotel will undergo soft modifications by the end of this year to create an atmosphere that embodies Ekono by Leva's key brand design elements.

As a result, guests will enjoy a dynamic and innovative lifestyle experience, which includes cutting-edge technologies integrated into smart, fun, efficient, and trendy designs, it stated.

On the project, JS Anand, the Founder and CEO of Leva Hotels & Resorts, said: "With the tourism industry rapidly developing in Saudi Arabia, Leva plans to expand in key markets right across the country."

"In addition, this is the first property under our umbrella to be branded as Ekono by Leva in KSA, so we are excited about the future," stated Anand.

"We are also working on incorporating Leva's signature guest experience blueprint, advanced technologies, and the automation we use at our flagship hotel in Dubai to support sustainability and ensure positive guest experiences," he added.

Ghazi Filemban, the Chairman of the Board of Directors for Vision Ambassadors, said: "With Leva, we can get many opportunities in the Saudi market. I am happy to join hands with the wonderful Leva brand and work as an integrated team to achieve our goals."

According to Anand, Saudi Arabia was a prominent player in the region's tourism and development sectors, bringing opportunities for new lifestyle brands to invest in and grow.

Projects like Neom’s The Line under construction and the Kingdom’s winning bid to host the 2029 Asian Winter Games demonstrate the country’s power in the tourism industry and as a hub for business opportunities, remarked Anand.

Leva’s new partnership will help more tourists, entrepreneurs and established businesses explore what the Kingdom has to offer, he added.

