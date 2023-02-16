JA Hatta Fort Hotel, set among the rugged mountains of eastern United Arab Emirates, has announced its latest addition – Terra Cabins – which is set to open on March 1.

Guests can now book their stays at the newly launched cabins, which offer a unique experience of reconnecting with nature and exploring Hatta’s inherent beauty.

With striking exteriors and cosy interiors, Terra Cabins have been uniquely built to provide a hotel-like experience in a low-impact, environmentally friendly fashion. Using a combination of natural pine wood treated with dusk-grey wash, the façades of the cabins have been carefully created to blend in with the surrounding Al Hajar mountains.

The alternative accommodation option boasts sustainable solutions, with the roofs specifically slanted to cater for future installation of solar panels. The cabins’ infrastructure also allows for the regulation of air conditioning temperature control, while an insulation layer underneath the roof helps to maintain the indoor climate.

While Terra Cabins deliver on the environmental front, they also offer plenty with regards to guest pleasure and comfort. The airy cabins welcome natural daylight, with windows that give way to stunning alpine views. Additional cabin amenities include a mini-bar, walk-in rain shower, an on-demand multimedia projector, wardrobe, and alcove seating area.

The cabins are perfect for families, couples, and friend groups alike, serving as a tranquil spot to unwind and enjoy Hatta’s natural scenery and adventure offerings. The resort also offers dog-friendly cabins, allowing guests to bring their furry friends along. The surroundings are spacious and safe – ideal for walks and games of fetch.

Visitors can choose between the regular Terra Cabins, which accommodate up to four guests and include a bunk bed and double bed, and the Deluxe Terra Cabins, which accommodate up to six guests and include two bunk beds, a double pull-out bed, and dedicated patio area.

While guests staying at Terra Cabins enjoy seclusion and privacy, they can access all facilities at JA Hatta Fort Hotel, including 24-hour in-room dining services, specialty restaurants, and all leisure and recreational activities available at the resort.

Deborah Thomson, General Manager at JA Hatta Fort Hotel, said: “As we looked at opportunities for growth, we equally weighed the project’s impact on sustainability – which is why the Terra Cabins at JA Hatta Fort Hotel were completed with a minimal carbon footprint and sustainable future in mind.

“We are extremely proud of our momentum and continued commitment to follow an environmental movement that strongly aligns with the United Arab Emirates’ vision for 2023, ‘The Year of Sustainability’, as announced by His Highness, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE. This expansion of the resort is also in line with the His Highness’ fervent belief in and support of the continued growth and development of the Hatta region.”

Guests visiting the resort will also have plenty of recreational activities to choose from, as the mountains around Terra Cabins cater to hiking, biking, and jogging. Renamed as the Highlands of Dubai, Hatta is designed to create unique and exciting experiences. From kayaking across the Hatta Dam, to archery and air gun shooting, a stay at Terra Cabins will surely be a memorable one.

