UAE - Rotana, one of the leading hotel management companies in the region with over 100 properties across the Middle East, Africa, Eastern Europe and Turkey, has announced the launch of an interactive food & beverage (F&B) platform ‘Rotana at the Table’.

The platform was recently introduced on Instagram and shares original content to celebrate the F&B industry.

Rotana at The Table aims to create a community of engaged F&B enthusiasts and drive further awareness of the food & beverage culture in the UAE and in the region, the company said.

Through the platform, Rotana showcases its extensive F&B offerings and sheds light on the people behind them. With a mission to bring customers closer to the Rotana team, the group highlights some of its well-loved outlets such as Teatro which brings forward a unique theatrical dining experience; Rodeo Grill which serves the finest grills and exudes contemporary elegance; and Prego’s, an Italian eatery that combines energy with fresh flavours and genuine hospitality. A few more favourites include Kamoon offering authentic Arabic flavours and the popular JB’s gastropub, a perfect place to catch up with friends and watch live sport.

Jarrett Beaulieu, Corporate Vice President Food & Beverage of Rotana, said: “With Rotana at the Table, we want to inspire foodies and enthusiasts with creative and dynamic content, featuring the best dishes and beverages from Rotana outlets, the most desirable recipes from our experts and partners from around the world, and showcase the latest global and local industry trends.”

With sustainability embedded at the core of its operations, Rotana at the Table will showcase the group’s ongoing efforts in sustainable dining. Since 2019 when Rotana introduced its first vegan menu, the group has continued to focus on sourcing sustainable ingredients from organic and local farms, introducing dishes crafted with guests’ health in mind and the wellbeing of the environment.

“With sustainable and zero waste meals rising in popularity as consumers continue to understand the importance and implications of such practices, Rotana at the Table will ensure to promote mindful eating and offer the best of healthy eating choices with fresh local produce,” added Beaulieu.

Rotana continues to grow its expansive portfolio with 17 new food & beverage outlets projected in 2023, to offer guests innovative and unique dining experiences, coupled with exemplary service standards, whilst delivering on the company’s promise of ‘Treasured Time’, it said.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).