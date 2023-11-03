UAE - IHG Hotels & Resorts, one of the world’s leading hotel companies, has announced the signing of a franchise agreement for its second Vignette Collection hotel in Dubai in partnership with The Heart of Europe, the flagship project under Kleindienst Group.

Scheduled for a grand opening in January 2026, Marbella Resort Hotel, Vignette Collection The World Islands Dubai, will mark a significant milestone for The Heart of Europe, solidifying IHG’s presence within The World Islands – an archipelago of manmade islands located in the Arabian Gulf, off the coast of Dubai.

The Vignette Collection brand allows owners of world-class independent hotels to retain their distinctive identity while benefitting from IHG’s global scale and luxury and lifestyle expertise.

The upcoming Marbella Resort Hotel, Vignette Collection The World Islands Dubai, is located in ‘The Heart of Europe’, a self-sustaining holiday destination. Spanning across six islands, each blending European architectural charm with top-tier hospitality, it embraces luxury and innovation on shores of tranquil beaches, said a statement.

Once completed, Marbella Resort Hotel, Vignette Collection The World Islands Dubai will feature 150 rooms overlooking the Arabian Gulf in a prime location along a pristine beach and crystal-clear sea. True to the Vignette Collection brand, the property will seamlessly merge exclusivity with community and locality and feature a unique Andalusian-inspired design with contemporary architecture.

Haitham Mattar, Managing Director – India, Middle East and Africa, IHG Hotels & Resorts, said: “We are excited to partner with The Heart of Europe to bring the second Vignette Collection resort to Dubai, a testament to IHG’s commitment to delivering exceptional stays and experiences for our guests. Marbella Resort Hotel, Vignette Collection The World Islands Dubai will significantly reimagine luxury and set future regional hospitality benchmarks. We look forward to welcoming travellers worldwide upon the hotel’s opening in 2026.”

With the property currently under construction, Marbella Resort Hotel, Vignette Collection The World Islands Dubai is expected to become a key proof point in IHG's ambition to create unparalleled guest experiences and set new standards for luxury in the region.

Josef Kleindienst, Founder and Chairman of Kleindienst Group and The Heart of Europe, said: “It is an honour to partner with one of the world’s leading hotel groups to bring the Vignette Collection brand to The World Islands Dubai.

“This collaboration aligns with our vision of creating a unique destination in one of the world’s most iconic cities, and true to our commitment to excellence, Marbella Resort Hotel, Vignette Collection The World Islands Dubai promises to offer guests a remarkable and distinctive stay, drawing inspiration from the rich cultural heritage of Dubai and presenting a perfect blend of luxury, innovation, and the beauty of the UAE.”

IHG currently operates 108 hotels across eight brands in the Middle East, including InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Hotel Indigo, voco and Six Senses.

