UAE - ibis Styles Deira, known for its playful and creative design, has opened in the heart of Dubai’s heritage centre, in close proximity to a plethora of cultural attractions.

Bringing a fresh perspective on the modern hospitality sector, ibis Styles Deira serves as an affordable and stylish launchpad to discover the city’s local hot spots and hidden gems.

The striking 143-room hotel is a short walking distance to many of the historical wonders in Dubai, offering guests the unique opportunity to explore the bustling souks, wander along the scenic Creek waterfront and uncover the area’s many attractions such as Dubai Heritage Village.

Inspired by the beauty of Arabic calligraphy and urban movement, ibis Styles Deira is a stylish reflection of the area’s rich heritage, while tastefully embracing modern elements through bold colours and designs.

Spread across six floors, the vibrant property offers an array of different room types, including conveniently connecting family rooms, making it the ideal destination for leisure and business travellers alike.

Robin Solomon, General Manager at Aparthotel Adagio & ibis Styles Dubai Deira, says : “I am extremely proud to launch ibis Styles Deira today; a culmination of the hardwork of many talented individuals. With a modern aesthetic that draws inspiration from local traditions, ibis Styles Deira will become a sought after destination for regional and international travelers alike. I look forward to welcoming guests through our doors and providing them with a personalised and unique experience.”

ibis Styles Deira features four distinct dining experiences catering to a variety of tastes and preferences. Lily’s Garden, the airy and spacious restaurant located on the ground floor is dedicated to fresh specialties and botanical mixes throughout the day. Serving fresh and locally-sourced produce, Lily’s Garden will provide an eclectic mix of dishes for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

The stunning Infinity Pool on the rooftop offers guests panoramic views overlooking the iconic skyline of old Dubai, Dubai Creek, and the mesmerising horizon of the Arabian Sea. The stylish rooftop bar offers a selection of appetising snacks and expertly-crafted beverages.

On the second floor, The Sports Bar is a laidback, casual dining concept suitable for friends to savour delicious comfort food, snacks and drinks against the back drop of live sports action.

For the working professional, the hotel features two meeting rooms that are fully equipped with an LCD screen projector and a flat screen TV, and complimentary WiFi to conduct all business needs.

