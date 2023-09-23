Doha: Qatar’s hospitality sector is witnessing a strong rebound with hotels across segments seeing an increase in occupancy rates. Among the hotels, two and one star hotels have recorded the highest occupancy rate in July this year, according to the Planning and Statistics Authority (PSA) data.

The occupancy rate of two and one star hotels surged to 90 percent in July leading to the rise in hotel visitors and guests.

The hotel and hotel apartments in Qatar witnessed a robust performance with the overall occupancy rate being at 52 percent in July 2023. The hotels of all categories, ranging from five star to two and one star, have seen rise in occupancy rates and revenue per available room, according to the data.

The three star hotels occupancy rate has jumped to 71 percent in July 2023. Similarly, the occupancy rate of four star hotels was 50 percent in July this year. In case of five star, the hotels’ occupancy rates stood at 46 percent in the review period.

The occupancy rates of deluxe hotel apartments and standard hotel apartments for July this year were 77 percent and 57 percent respectively.

Hotels in Qatar have also witnessed a rise in revenue per available room which is used to assess a hotel’s ability to fill its available rooms at an average rate.

It is important because it helps hotel industry measure the overall success of their hotel. Revenue per available room for five star hotels stood at QR268 in July 2023 while it was QR111 in four star hotels; QR199 in three star; and QR129 in two and one star hotels.

The average room rate for deluxe and standard hotel apartments rose to QR326 and QR211 respectively in July this year.

The average room rate for five star hotels showed an increase of QR584 and incase of four star hotel it reached QR222, while the overall hotel and hotel apartment average room rate was QR394 in July 2023.

Qatar has welcomed over 2.56 million visitors, exceeding the full year arrival figures witnessed in 2022. The number of visitors so far in 2023 mark a 157 percent increase over the same period last year, according to Qatar Tourism.

More events are coming up in this year’s Arab Tourism Capital, with the Geneva International Motor Show– Qatar, Formula 1 and Expo 2023 slated for October, and which will be followed by the MotoGP in November.

The hospitality sector is on course to witness yet another strong momentum in the country with the addition of 3,000 hotel keys, ValuStrat has said in its report, recently.

