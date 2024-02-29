Global hotel brand Hilton has announced plans to quadruple its presence in Saudi Arabia with a target to exceed 100 hotels across the kingdom.

This was announced following a visit by Chris Nassetta, President & CEO, Hilton, for a ribbon cutting ceremony for The Hotel Galleria Jeddah, Curio Collection by Hilton. A signing ceremony between Hilton and Dan Company for three properties in Al Ahsa also took place during the visit.

The expansion will create almost 10,000 jobs at Hilton which was recently named #1 World’s Best Workplace by Fortune magazine and Great Place to Work.

Two-thirds of Hilton’s Saudi pipeline is under construction across the Kingdom and more than 60 new hotels will be opened in the coming years.

Hilton will be introducing more of its award-winning brands in new tourism destinations and large-scale developments, as well as major cities and regional locations across the country, the group said.

While in the Kingdom, Hilton’s President & CEO Chris Nassetta visited the Ministry of Tourism to further discuss Hilton’s growth plans across the kingdom.

Ahmed Al Khateeb, Minister of Tourism, stated: “This significant expansion underscores our dedication to enhancing Saudi Arabia's tourism infrastructure, positioning the kingdom as a prime opportunity for global investors. In line with our Vision 2030 objectives, we are aiming to increase hotel rooms to 550,000 by 2030, showcasing the vast opportunities for private sector investment in our tourism recovery efforts.

“Our collaborative efforts with leading international brands, including Hilton, highlight our commitment to developing a world-class tourism sector. By focusing on enriching our hospitality offerings, as well as activities and entertainment options, we are catering to the growing number of visitors attracted by our sporting events, giga-projects, and cultural and religious sites. Our goal is to welcome 150 million tourists by 2030 and increase tourism's contribution to our GDP by 10%."

Nassetta said: “It’s great to be back in Saudi Arabia and experience the incredible progress made in developing the country’s tourism infrastructure. Hilton has operated in the Kingdom for almost 30 years and forged strong relationships that allow us to continue driving our expansion plans into even more destinations. We now have two-thirds of our pipeline under construction and we are working to quadruple our portfolio across the Kingdom – which is a true testament to the remarkable development vision led by the Kingdom’s leaders and our valued owner partners. I am thrilled that Hilton is playing a role in contributing to this inspiring future.”

The Ministry of Tourism is spearheading the Kingdom's transformation into a premier global tourism destination, underscored by substantial investments and strategic initiatives aimed at revitalising the sector. With an investment of over $800 billion to transform the tourism landscape, the kingdom is launching programmes to attract foreign investment, enhancing industry standards and increasing job opportunities. These efforts make Saudi Arabia an attractive destination for international tourists and provide a lucrative opportunity for investors and partners, like Hilton, to benefit from the kingdom's burgeoning tourism sector.

“We take pride in being the No.1 World’s Best Workplace and we remain committed to building a strong culture for Hilton Team Members throughout the Kingdom as our pipeline will create almost 10,000 jobs with more than half of our new hires to be Saudi nationals. We continue to work to create a purpose-driven workplace, partnering with academic institutions to provide the training and tools required to support and empower people across Saudi Arabia to pursue life-long, fulfilling careers in hospitality,” concluded Nassetta.

The three properties in Al Ahsa will include an eco-resort, an agri-resort, and an adventure resort. Hilton is also opening hotels elsewhere, including the first Hampton by Hilton and Curio Collection by Hilton branded locations, and the second Hilton hotel in Riyadh. – TradeArabia News Service

