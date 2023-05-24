Riyadh – Global hospitality leader Hilton has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Saudi Tourism Authority (STA) to attract people from leading markets across the Middle East and Africa (MEA) to visit Saudi Arabia.

The two entities will boost mutual cooperation opportunities and develop creative content to pursue Hilton’s presence and growth in the Kingdom, where it currently operates 16 hotels and has an additional 51 in the pipeline.

Hilton also plans to grow its portfolio to exceed 75 hotels in Saudi Arabia over the coming years, according to a press release.

Vice President, Operations for Hilton in KSA, Egypt, and Levant, Kamel Ajami, said: “Through this partnership, we aim to attract travellers from the Middle East and Africa who are looking to explore the Kingdom’s diverse tourism offerings while staying with a global hospitality brand they know and trust.”

Ajami noted that the agreement aligns with Hilton’s longstanding relationship with STA over the years and is a reiteration of the hospitality entity’s commitment towards the tourism sector in Saudi Arabia.

The MoU was signed at Saudi Arabia's pavilion at Arabian Travel Market 2023 by Ajami and STA’s Director General of Marketing Partnerships for the Middle East and Africa, Munirah Abanomy.

Meanwhile, Abdulkarim Al Darwish, CEO of the Middle East and African Markets at STA, said: “This memorandum of understanding with global hospitality leader, Hilton, aligns with our strategy to partner with key international brands and corporations that are working in alignment with our vision, attracting new segments of regional tourists and helping us achieve our 2030 objectives.”

