The market size of global boutique hotels is estimated to grow by $9.1 billion over the next few years to hit $98 billion and will potentially reach $115 billion by 2032, said leading experts ahead of a brand-new event for the luxury leisure industry.

Private Luxury Boutique is an exclusive invite-only event dedicated to luxury properties for boutique experiences that kicks off on October 2 and runs for the next three days at the renowned Pine Cliffs Hotel, a Luxury Collection resort, in Algarve, Portugal.

‘Boutique’ is not just a word: it’s a style and an attitude: an atmosphere of intimacy and personalised luxury accompanied by the highest level of service, said the event organisers Private Luxury Events (PLE).

This unparalleled gathering brings together luxury buyers and exhibitors focused on boutique properties, products, and experiences.

With a curated selection of attendees and a range of tailored activities, Private Luxury Boutique provides a platform for meaningful connections and business opportunities in the boutique luxury industry, they stated.

It will bring together a carefully curated selection of luxury buyers who are seeking out boutique properties, products, and experiences for their discerning clients.

The event, being organised by Private Luxury Events (PLE), creates an unparalleled platform for boutique properties to showcase their unique offerings and connect with these influential global buyers.

With 90 worldwide exhibitors and 100 luxury travel buyers, Private Luxury Boutique creates an intimate and focused environment conducive to meaningful business connections.

Attendees can expect tailored one-to-one meetings, inspiring destination discovery, and exciting themed nights that highlight the best of the Algarve, one of Europe's most sought-after destinations, stated the organisers.

In creating Private Luxury Boutique, PLE is responding to the continuing growth of the boutique hotel sector – the global boutique hotels market size is estimated to grow by $9.13 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.51% by 2027.

Christy Kuplic, Managing Director of Private Luxury Events, pointed out that the new event was designed for boutique properties across the globe to meet with exceptional luxury buyers who are actively booking properties with ‘soul’ and a story to tell.

"At Private Luxury, we are committed to curating an elite gathering that showcases the immersive, cultural, and authentic experiences that travellers are increasingly seeking," he stated.

André Gomes, President of the Algarve Tourism Bureau, a Headline Partner for Private Luxury Boutique, said: "Being a main partner of the debut show provides huge strategic advantages for the Algarve by attracting a highly targeted and influential audience within the luxury sector, positioning the destination in front of key decision-makers, potential clients, and industry leaders."

"It's also a great networking opportunity allowing engagement within the luxury sector, fostering valuable connections, and showcasing what the destination offers to this target audience. It’s the first step and stage of positioning the Algarve as a leading luxury destination," he added.

Nagsri Sashidhar of NAGSRI - Creating Special Memories, said: "Clients are opting more and more for boutique properties and intimate experiences. They don't want to be just a number in a hotel. It's all about immersion - in the culture, cuisine, and way of life of a local."

"Boutique properties that have a soul and a story to tell are highly in demand," he explained.

"At XO Private, we're always on the lookout for shows that best connect with the unique, experiential DNA of our members around the globe. After all, the future is all about personalisation and designing truly memorable, bespoke experiences," said Yvan Vermeesch, Founder of XO Private.

Vermeesch said: "Private Luxury Boutique aims to address the ever-growing demand for travel that sets the curious, discerning traveller in search for authenticity at the heart of it all. We look forward to partnering with the awesome PLE team for this exciting, premier edition."

Ignacio Mirones from Marugal Distinctive Hotels, representing Cap Rocat, said: "We believe that Private Luxury Boutique will be a resounding success and a tremendously good fit for buyers who are captivated by intimate, independently owned properties, and hoteliers that have something unique to showcase."

Private Luxury Boutique is the newest event from the team who brought TFest and Amour to the luxury leisure travel industry. With over 15 years of industry experience, Private Luxury Events has become a leader in creating innovative trade shows for luxury travel professionals.

Private Luxury has partnered with exceptional brands in the industry for this event, including Pine Cliffs Resort a Luxury Collection Resort, Visit Algarve, XO Private, Vila Vita Parc, and W Algarve.

