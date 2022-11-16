Managed by General Hotel Management (GHM) and developed by the Qatari real estate consortium, Triple A Holdings in partnership with Katara Cultural Village, The Chedi Katara Hotel & Resort has opened its doors to guests.

Offering guests a serene escape where cultures blend with genuine hospitality, the much anticipated GHM property will create crafted memories and a Stay to Remember.

The highly anticipated opening of The Chedi Katara was marked with a grand opening event, offering a first look at the unique architectural elements of the property and introducing GHM’s world-class services and amenities to Qatar’s elite.

Located in the heart of Katara Cultural Village, a 30-minute drive from Hamad International Airport, The Chedi Katara provides its guests with easy access to theatres, concert halls, exhibition galleries, mosques, restaurants, shops, a park and an open amphitheatre.

Mirroring the dynamic aspirations of this fascinating country while honouring its storied history as a cultural crossroad, the hotel and resort’s artistic sense and lavish interior represent a blend of Moghul architecture and Ottoman influence accentuated by local hospitality and personalised service.

“We are thrilled to welcome guests at GHM’s newest beachfront landmark, The Chedi Katara Hotel & Resort, in line with the brand’s 30th anniversary and ahead of the Fifa World Cup 2022,” said Morton Johnston, General Manager at The Chedi Katara Hotel & Resort.

“Located in the heart of The Katara Village, The Chedi Katara is committed to offering Qatar’s opulent audience a one-of-a-kind serene and private escape infused with GHM’s world-class, unparalleled service excellence and warm Asian hospitality,” added Johnston.

The Chedi Katara is a 91-key resort with 59 elegantly appointed rooms and suites boasting a mesmerising view of the Arabian Gulf. The resort is also home to 32 villas of varying categories, each extending into its own private garden with a private pool, offering complete seclusion and tranquillity in the heart of the city. The dramatic Hills of Katara surround the entire property, offering exceptional privacy for all rooms, suites, and villas.

The Chedi Club offers guests, who choose to stay in Club Rooms and suites and Royal Villa, a host of additional exclusive benefits including complimentary, breakfast and afternoon tea served daily, daily laundry service, and complimentary use of the board meeting room.

The Spa at The Chedi Katara Hotel & Resort offers Asian-inspired rituals and wellness treatments originating in the most effective principles of aromatherapy, Ayurveda, and herbalism. The Spa encompasses a men’s area with two private spa suites and a dedicated men’s private hammam, a ladies area featuring two private spa suites and two women’s-only hammams, and a dedicated Couple’s Room accessible from both the male and female sides.

Located along a dramatic 300-metre shoreline, The Chedi Katara offers guests a fully serviced private beach. The Chedi Pool commands a prime location between the hotel and the private beach, offering phenomenal views and a relaxing environment for guests to unwind.

Home to world-class culinary concepts, The Chedi Katara will be home to its signature all day dining, The Restaurant, offering live-cooking stations that will take guests on a flavourful international culinary journey. The property will also host The Beach Restaurant, The Lobby Lounge and The Cigar Lounge offering a world of gastronomic pleasures to every guest.

The Chedi Katara Hotel & Resort is the latest property opening for GHM, adding to the group’s strong pipeline of five projects across the globe. This includes The Chedi El Gouna, an upcoming beachfront resort slated to open in December 2022 on the Red Sea in Egypt.

