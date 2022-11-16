Leading luxury hospitality company Four Seasons and Bahrain-based real estate development firm Bayside Developments have announced the launch of Four Seasons Private Residences Bahrain Bay.

Ushering in a new standard of luxury waterfront living, a collection of 112 bespoke homes will be set within the capital city, at Bahrain Bay, it was revealed at a press conference at the Four Seasons Hotel Bahrain Bay.

Residents will enjoy access to the neighbouring Four Seasons Hotel Bahrain Bay as a remarkable extension of their homes with resort-style amenities, multiple restaurants, and a pristine beach just a short walk or chauffeured golf cart journey away via private bridge. The property will also be a short distance from The Avenues and MODA Mall, each offering the finest selections of shopping, dining and more.

“As we expand our Private Residences portfolio globally, we seek locations where our luxury lifestyle offering can be thoughtfully integrated and where we can build upon the success of existing hotels and resorts,” said Bart Carnahan, President, Global Business Development and Portfolio Management, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts.

“Following the complete sell-out of our Private Residences in Dubai and our extensive residential expansion in Egypt, I am confident that the upcoming Four Seasons Private Residences Bahrain Bay will give homeowners another opportunity to embrace this destination through its vibrant culture, history and lifestyle,” Carnahan said.

In addition to having access to the full spectrum of services and amenities from the neighbouring hotel, Four Seasons Privates Residences Bahrain Bay will feature a wide array of dedicated offerings for residents to enjoy while at home with Four Seasons. Most notably, the development will include manicured gardens for entertaining or relaxing; a sunlit infinity edge pool with spectacular views from a landscaped terrace; a well-appointed fitness centre; an intimate resident’s lounge to retreat and unwind; and a private cinema featuring state-of-the-art audio-visual technology and plush velvet seating for family movie nights to be enjoyed in ultimate comfort.

“In partnering with Four Seasons, we look forward to introducing an unparalleled luxury lifestyle offering to residents of Bahrain Bay,” says Yusuf Haji, Sales Director, Bayside Developments. “The early sales success and international interest in these residences is a testament to the desire to live in this wonderful community – and in Bahrain as a destination – under the management of Four Seasons, which has a longstanding reputation for providing incredible experiences and exceptional service to its residents. We can’t wait to welcome residents to their new home in Bahrain Bay very soon.”

Set on a private enclave overlooking Bahrain Bay, every detail of the Private Residences has been carefully considered to create an oasis of 98 luxurious apartments, eight duplexes and six penthouses. With architecture by Gensler and interior design by Rive Gauche, each home will overlook Bahrain Bay, the iconic Bahrain World Trade Center, the Manama Skyline or the sea. Homes will feature striking marble finishes throughout and designer show kitchens with a combined living area for an effortless space to relax and entertain in style.

Led by a director of residences and a dedicated Four Seasons team, owners will enjoy a service-rich environment, including the ability to request a private chef, arrange a private spa treatment, and so much more, all from the comforts of home.

