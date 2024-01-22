El Bahrawy Group, a leading marine construction group in the UAE and Middle East, has unveiled 'Neptune' the first floating and mobile villa as part of the Kempinski Floating Palace resort project, in a groundbreaking move that marks a new era of luxury living and sustainability in UAE.

Initiated tree years ago, the Kempinski Floating Palace project features a floating hotel surrounded by 48 luxury mobile villas, boasting an estimated market value of AED1.6 billion ($435 million) upon its completion.

Anchored in the Dubai Palm Marina, the Neptune villa is the second addition to El Bahrawy Group's portfolio of floating villas in the region.

The groundbreaking announcement was made during a special event that brought together an elite group of businessmen and media representatives at the Palm's Asateer Tent in Dubai.

The unveiling of the Neptune villa aligns with the group's overarching strategy to construct floating residential units that seamlessly merge luxury and sustainability, all while preserving flexibility and privacy.

As part of this initiative, eight residences, out of a total of 48 Neptune villas available in two-, three-, and four-bedroom configurations, are currently in the final stages of completion.

The residences promise tenants an unparalleled and extraordinary experience of living on the surface of water, replete with unprecedented amenities and possibilities, it stated.

Chairman Mohamed El Bahrawy said: "Since the inception of the project, our main focus has been on creating a distinctive and unparalleled experience that caters to the diverse needs of our discerning customers."

"The project's success is evident through the significant interest it has garnered from investors across various Arab and Western nations. This overwhelming response serves as the driving force behind our decision to expand the project, offering an increased number of floating villas in various sizes," he noted.

Khamis Soliman, CEO of El Bahrawy Group, said: "Our commitment is to achieve requirements for sustainability and further incorporate sustainability into all our projects, ensuring that we uphold the exceptional standards of quality and luxury synonymous with Dubai and the UAE."

"The escalating attention from global investors attests to its success and has motivated us to expand our offerings, introducing a broader range of floating villa sizes than initially envisioned," he noted.

The Neptune villa features a two-storey layout plus a rooftop, collectively spanning 6,300 sq ft per level. The ground floor accommodates a living room, an open-concept dining area, a kitchen, a guest restroom, a crew chamber, a service room, a cockpit, an outdoor seating space, and a platform designed for storing and launching jet skis.

The upper level is composed of three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The rooftop is embellished with a private infinity swimming pool encircled by glass walls, alongside outdoor seating, a designated barbecue area, an external driving control station, and a display screen.

"The villa presents a wealth of premium amenities, delivering ultimate luxury and comfort. From an interior design that embodies the epitome of elegance and quality to lavish furnishings and top-tier hotel services, every detail is curated for a luxurious experience," stated Soliman.

The Neptune villa has the capability to cruise at a speed of 6 to 8 knots per hour, thanks to its eco-friendly engines that also have the option of operating on electric power.

The engines not only power the villa but also have the capacity for waste recycling and seawater desalination. Furthermore, the mobile and floating residences boast exceptional and cutting-edge features that are sure to captivate aficionados of luxury, he added.-TradeArabia News Service

