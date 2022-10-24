Dubai - Dubai has ranked 10th with 15,948 active rentals among more than seven million rentals worldwide on Airbnb, an online marketplace focused on short-term homestays and experiences.

New research by Inkifi reveals the travel destinations with the largest offerings of potential Airbnb stays, which locations offer the most expensive and most affordable Airbnb rates on average.

When staying in one of the 16,000 Airbnb properties the city has to offer, you can enjoy one of the Emirates' traditional sporting pursuits: camel racing, which has been around for hundreds of years.

Since 2019, the number of active Airbnb rentals has fallen across the board, with the total number of listings for the top 10 destinations falling from 303,535 to 209,682, which equals to a 30.92% drop.

The city with the highest density of Airbnbs is Pattaya, Thailand, where there are 79.25 active rentals on the market for every 1,000 people living there.

Ankara, Turkey, has the cheapest average daily rate for Airbnbs, with travellers paying as little as £17.13 per night (which is 19.96€ or $21.05).

Las Vegas is the most expensive place in our study to stay in an Airbnb, with average daily rates of £186.33 (which is 217.12€ or $229.02).

London claimed the top spot for Airbnb rentals with 34,135 active rentals, followed by Paris and New York City in the second and third places, respectively.

