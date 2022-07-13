Dubai-based developer Select Group has acquired a luxury hotel in the United Kingdom as part of its strategy to diversify and grow its portfolio.

The Mere Golf Resort & Spa in the town of Knutsford, the value of which remains undisclosed, has 81 guest bedrooms, an event capacity of up to 550 people, a golf course, and a spa and health club, according to a statement.

Following the acquisition, the property will be refurbished and upgraded to elevate its position in the luxury market.

"The vision is to upgrade the rooms, the public spaces and facilities, add new rooms and expand the public areas, continuing to attract international and domestic corporate and leisure travellers," the company said.

Select Group has a portfolio of premium residential, commercial and mixed-use developments in the UAE and Europe. Its flagship developments in the UAE include The Residences at Marina Gate, The Torch and Studio One.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria )

