Marriott International said that Delta Hotels by Marriott, part of Marriott Bonvoy’s extraordinary portfolio of 30 hotel brands, has opened its 100th property – Delta Hotels by Marriott, Dubai Investment Park (DIP).

Delta Hotels by Marriott –– now offers two properties in Dubai and three overall in the Middle East.

“From its beginnings in Canada to its current growing diverse portfolio around the world, this opening marks an exciting milestone in the Delta Hotels by Marriott journey,” said Manny Rappenecker, Vice President and Global Brand Leader, Delta Hotels by Marriott.

“A testament to our strategic growth, we’ve been able to strike a chord with our seasoned travellers by offering the seamless experience guests crave when on the road. Delta Hotels by Marriott, Dubai Investment Park is another exceptional example of our brand’s distinction, demonstrating the bright future for Delta Hotels as we look forward to our next 100 properties.”

Situated in the district of Dubai Investment Park, close to many of the city’s key attractions and business hubs, the hotel brings a clean and purposeful design aesthetic reflecting the industrial nature of the area, featuring raw materials through exposed craftsmanship, eclectic furniture, and accessories.

Delta Hotels by Marriott, Dubai Investment Park features 248 spacious guest rooms and suites featuring the brand’s modern approach to design inspired by true craftsmanship, an outdoor swimming pool, spa, and a state-of-the-art fitness centre.

In addition to these amenities, the property includes Masian Restaurant & Bar, a full-service restaurant serving international cuisine and shisha, along with a dedicated menu in the evening alongside specialty craft ales and cocktails; The Hub, a coffee shop lounge area serving Lavazza coffee beverages, premium baked goods, and snacks as well as prepared hot and cold items; and Pool Bar, with a selection of lite bites and refreshing beverages available for guests lounging outside by the swimming pool. Grab & Go and Delta Pantry – two of the brand’s signatures globally – are also featured.

Offering small bites, fruit, juices, and other cold items, Grab & Go is perfect option for the traveller on the move. Designed to feel like a residential kitchen, the 24/7 Delta Pantry provides premium beverages and snacks available to Marriott Bonvoy Platinum, Titanium, Ambassador Elite Members, and paying guests.

Filled with natural light, the technologically advanced meeting and conference space expands across three flexible areas, including the soon-to-be-debuted The Hall – designed for larger business meetings and corporate events.

“We are honoured to open the 100th Delta Hotels by Marriott property,” said Raja Zeidan, General Manager of Delta Hotels by Marriott, Dubai Investment Park. “Our hotel answers a need for streamlined, purposeful hotels in Dubai, providing meaningful utilities for the modern traveller whether on business trips, weekend getaways, or anything in between. We look forward to welcoming global travellers and locals alike with our meticulous, efficient service for a flawless stay.”

The brand is slated to bring its Simple Made Perfect mission to more travellers, with nearly 30 hotels anticipated to join the portfolio before year end. This includes more than 20 properties in the UK, from Edinburgh to Liverpool and a collection of Golf & Country Clubs, significantly expanding its footprint in the region. Looking ahead to 2023, Delta Hotels by Marriott plans to make exciting grand debuts in Naples, Italy; Dar es Salaam, Tanzania; and New York City.

Once a portfolio of 37 properties in Canada, Delta Hotels by Marriott has grown into a global and diversified brand since its acquisition in 2015, redefining premium hospitality in key business and leisure destinations.

