Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers said that the inaugural Michelin Guide Abu Dhabi has listed the destination as one of the most impressive culinary hotspots in the city, while its Arabic restaurant is honoured with the special Service Award.

Unveiled in a lavish ceremony at Emirates Palace, Latin American restaurant VaKaVa by Richard Sandoval and Lebanese restaurant Li Beirut both secured places in the world-renowned dining guide as Michelin Selected dining destinations.

Adding further recognition, the Forbes Five Star hotel was also honoured with the coveted Service Award for the hard work of Restaurant Manager Rawad Hamdan and his team at Li Beirut. With only three special awards handed out throughout the entire evening, the accolade is a true testament to the dedication of the elegant restaurant’s skilled team.

VaKaVa by Richard Sandoval and Li Beirut join only 40 other restaurants from across the UAE capital who have been honoured with a spot on the prestigious list. All the winners were selected by the Michelin Guide’s expert team of anonymous food inspectors, and Abu Dhabi now becomes the 41st city in the world to be covered by the iconic guide.

Alessandro Redaelli, General Manager of Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers, said: “I am so delighted and proud to unveil that two of our amazing venues have secured spots in the first ever edition of the Michelin Guide Abu Dhabi. It is so humbling and gratifying to be recognised by such a prestigious and highly regarded ranking system and have VaKaVa and Li Beirut officially named as two as the best restaurants in Abu Dhabi.

“I want to extend a huge congratulations to both the restaurant teams and of course a special mention to Li Beirut Restaurant Manager Rawad Hamdan. The Service Award reflects his team’s unwavering passion, hard work and commitment to delivering memorable moments, exceptional service and flawless authentic Arabic dishes. The launch of the Michelin Guide Abu Dhabi gives a huge boost to the city’s thriving dining industry, and further cements the UAE capital’s position as one of the most enticing culinary destinations in the world.”

