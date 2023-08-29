UAE - Canal Central Hotel Business Bay’s energy-saving initiatives and sustainable practices are paying off, with the luxury hotel registering significant reduction in net-zero carbon emissions during the first half of this year (2023).

The hotel along the Dubai Canal has achieved substantial reductions in carbon emissions across various key performance indicators (KPIs), marking a significant step toward its sustainability goals.

With the help of Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism Carbon Calculator, the hotel measured and guided its efforts to ensure environmentally responsible operations during this period.

Part of the Canal Central Hotel Business Bay, the hotel achieved an impressive 1.07% decrease in electricity consumption with the installation of sensor-based lights in guests' corridors, guest room power-saving mode through a room management system. The transition from conventional CFL lights to energy-efficient LED lights throughout the property, and the introduction of an auto shut-off mechanism for operational equipment, also helped in this initiative.

Canal Central Hotel Business Bay has reported a reduction of 1.16% in water consumption by adopting best practices, including the utilisation of aerators in washroom faucets to regulate water flow and mitigate wastage.

An impressive 0.67% reduction in carbon emissions related to district cooling has been achieved by utilising a central air conditioning system that efficiently cools the entire building.

The hotel has effectively managed LPG consumption by optimising food service operations.

A notable 1.06% reduction in landfill waste was recorded through a robust waste segregation process.

“Canal Central Hotel Business Bay’s dedication to reducing carbon emissions and embracing sustainable practices aligns with our commitment to creating a greener and more responsible hospitality industry. We are proud to report substantial reductions in key areas and we hope to continue to lead by example and set the stage for a more environmentally conscious future in the hospitality sector,” said Abdulla Al Abdulla, COO, and Group General Manager.

