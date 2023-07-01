BWH Hotels, one of the world’s leading hotel companies, has announced continued expansive growth of its 19 distinctive brands across every chain scale segment - from luxury to premium economy - adding several new properties to its global portfolio of hotels and resorts.

Most recently, the company has expanded its operations in North America, Europe, Africa, and Asia with new BWH Hotels properties in Dubai, Saudi Arabia, Austria, Canada, Ethiopia, France, India, Japan, the Netherlands, Sweden, Tanzania, Thailand and US.

"This summer season, BWH Hotels is excited to offer travellers even more convenient accommodations in key destinations around the world," remarked Larry Cuculic, the President and CEO.

"We are growing our global presence thoughtfully to serve our valued guests wherever their travels take them. From upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels to midscale, premium economy and extended stay brands, BWH Hotels offers properties that cater to all travel needs," he stated.

Select hotels joining the portfolio include:

•Best Western Ajyad Makkah (Saudi Arabia)

•Best Western Pearl Swiss Hotel (Dubai)

•Best Western Sur (Oman)

•Kaya Kyoto Nijo Castle, BW Signature Collection (Japan)

•Aiden by Best Western @ Hennur Bengaluru (India)

•Aiden by Best Western @ San Antonio Riverwalk (San Antonio, Texas)

•Best Western Dodoma City Hotel (Dodoma, Tanzania)

•Best Western Ontario Mills Mall (Ontario, California)

•Best Western Plus Danat Almansak Hotel (Abha City, Saudi Arabia)

•Best Western Plus Horseheads Inn & Suites (New York)

•Best Western Plus Mohali (India)

•Best Western Premier Dynasty (Addis Ababa, Ethiopia)

•Sure Hotel by Best Western Sarlat-la-Caneda (France)

•SureStay by Best Western Victoria (Texas)

•SureStay Plus by Best Western Silver City (Silver City, New Mexico)

"It is with great enthusiasm that we invite new properties to join our distinguished global portfolio," remarked Ron Pohl, President, International Operations and WorldHotels.

"I am particularly proud of the continued growth of WorldHotels. By becoming a member of WorldHotels, these fine independent hotels benefit from the reputation and strong global presence of BWH Hotels while maintaining their individuality. We are excited to share these new properties with travelers for their upcoming globetrotting adventures," he added.

According to him, BWH Hotels has maintained its momentum through the first half of the year with plans to continue its growth and development in the third and fourth quarters.

The brand looks forward to further growing its diverse portfolio, which now includes approximately 4,300 hotels in over 100 countries and territories around the world, while providing travelers with unique offerings and experiences, stated Pohl.

Senior Vice President and Chief Development Officer Brad LeBlanc said: "We continue to celebrate the rapid expansion of our boutique brands like Aiden across the U.S. and other global markets, as well as ongoing growth of our timeless brands."

"We remain focused on evolving our offerings to resonate with modern travelers and developers and delivering the authentic experiences that make BWH Hotels stand out as a global hospitality company," he added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).