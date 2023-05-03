Saudi Arabia - Accor, a world-leading hospitality group, has signed a master development agreement with Amsa Hospitality, the Saudi startup company redefining Arabian hospitality in both local and international markets, to develop and franchise 18 hotels across second-tier cities within Saudi Arabia over the next ten years.

The agreement will see Amsa Hospitality develop a range of Accor’s economy and midscale brands, including ibis Styles, Mercure, Mercure Living, Novotel, Novotel Living, and the recently launched Handwritten Collection, while also acting as the third-party operator by leasing and franchising the assets.

As part of the agreement, Amsa Hospitality will be responsible for hotels in several cities in Saudi Arabia, including Ha’il, Jubail, Taif, Al-Ula, Tabuk and Jazan, said the statement from Accor.

Each hotel brand will cater to a different target audience. These include the ibis Styles brand, which focuses on value-conscious business and leisure travellers, with each hotel having a unique and inspired design theme, it stated.

The mid-range Mercure is inspired by the local surroundings, celebrating local people and authentic local cuisine, while the Novotel brand has been designed to offer all travellers the opportunity to relax and unwind. Handwritten Collection will provide intimate and stylish hotels with individual personalities, it added.

Unveiling its big Saudi plans at the ongoing Arabian Travel Market, Amsa Hospitality's CEO Mohammad Alathel said: "We are committed to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 success, a vision that set the path for our development locally, regionally and globally."

"As such, we are attached to the Kingdom's ambitious plan for the development of the country's second-tier cities. Such an enterprising strategy must be accompanied by quality hospitality, offering the best international standards," he noted.

"Committed as we are, we believe that Accor is the finest hospitality company to deliver the high level of guaranteed quality we are looking for, together with their wide choice of brands, giving us the ability to propose the optimum hospitality regarding each city environment," stated Alathel.

"This long-term partnership between Amsa and Accor will bring first-rate modern hospitality - a know-how Accor is renowned for - together with Amsa Hospitality's commitment to bringing centuries-old Arabian traditions of welcoming and generosity to today's world, true to our 'Hallmark of Arabian Hospitality' motto," he added.

Duncan O’Rourke, CEO (MEA & Asia Pacific) for Premium, Midscale & Economy Division at Accor, said the group's strategic partnership with Amsa Hospitality marks a significant milestone in its development strategy for Saudi Arabia, a burgeoning hospitality sector which offers a host of opportunities to leverage the group's portfolio of hospitality brands.

"Securing a long-term relationship with Amsa Hospitality underscores our commitment to supporting the Kingdom’s tourism goals while maintaining the focus on the Arabian traditions and Arab culture that Amsa Hospitality is focused on delivering," he added.

