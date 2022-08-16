Aman, a leading global hospitality brand, has opened the much-anticipated Aman New York, heralding a new era for hospitality in one of the world’s greatest cities.

The unveiling of Aman New York marks the Crown Building’s transformation into an unmatched city hotel, exemplifying Aman’s inimitable lifestyle.

Aman’s Chairman and CEO, Vlad Doronin said: “The opening of Aman New York is a milestone moment in the evolution and growth of the Aman brand, cementing our strategy to bring the coveted Aman lifestyle to the world’s greatest urban locations. The hotel, Aman Club and Aman Branded Residences bring an entirely new proposition to Manhattan. Generous amenities and the unparalleled Aman service deliver a guest experience like no other, as we continue to push boundaries and set new standards in luxury hospitality.”

Situated in the historic Crown Building, Aman New York is a temple of design, created in partnership with long-time Aman collaborator Jean-Michel Gathy of Denniston Architects. The arrival experience sets the tone for an aesthetic journey which complements the powerful statement of the building’s gilded splendour. The double-height atrium with multilayers of textured ceiling and wall panels in muted tones hints at the brand’s Asian heritage while celebrating the unceasing heartbeat of Manhattan.

The crowning glory of Aman New York is its broad selection of buzzy social venues. Headlining these areas is its verdant 14th-floor wraparound Garden Terrace offering year-round dining, a rarity in one of the most densely populated cities in the world. The Garden Terrace is flanked with water features adding a soft and soothing touch, and fire pits creating a sense of drama and energy.

Two signature restaurants include Arva, Aman’s Italian dining concept which celebrates locally sourced seasonal ingredients, and Nama, the brand’s Washoku Japanese restaurant with an intimate Omakase bar upholding the brand’s duality of East meets West. Furthermore, the Jazz Club features daily live performances establishing the hotel as a destination unto itself, interwoven into the fabric of the city.

The centrepiece of this urban sanctuary is its vast Aman Spa set over three floors, at the heart of which lies a tranquil indoor 20-metre pool, 10 treatment rooms, fitness facilities including the latest technologies of assessment sciences, plus two Spa Houses providing guests with an all-encompassing spa journey.

A first for the city, these private Spa Houses comprise a spacious double treatment room, sauna and steam rooms complemented by hot and cold plunge pools, and an outdoor terrace with cabana, daybed, and fireplace.

In addition to the expansive amenities for its 83 suites, which are amongst the largest and most generously appointed in the city, Aman New York makes history as the first hotel to house an Aman Club with dedicated facilities. Members have exclusive access to two Club lounges, a private Garden Terrace, as well as a Cigar Lounge and Wine Room, where members can fully embrace the Aman lifestyle through curated programming and immersive experiences.

Aman New York also plays host to the brand’s first urban Aman Branded Residences, a collection of 22 incomparable private homes located on the upper floors, infused with the Aman way of living centred on understated, elegant, and architecturally designed environments. Each unique residence is serviced by Aman and invites its owner to become permanently immersed in the peerless Aman lifestyle in an unmatched address.

Aman New York joins Amangani in Wyoming and Amangiri in Utah as the brand’s third destination in the US. Part of Aman’s robust future pipeline, the trio will soon be accompanied by Aman Miami Beach (2024) and Aman Beverly Hills (2026).

