Alpha Flight Services (Alpha), a leading UAE-based catering, retail, and hospitality services provider, has signed a 10-year concession agreement with Ras Al Khaimah International airport (RKT).

The partnership will see Alpha Flight Services invest in infrastructure and provide inflight catering services to more than 10 airlines at the airport. In addition, it will operate three F&B outlets, the airport lounge and a number of vending machines at RKT.

Mark Whelan, General Manager of Alpha, said: “We are proud to have earned the trust of Ras Al Khaimah airport and look forward to contributing to its success and growth over the next decade. Our significant investment, broad experience, and passion for excellence will ensure world-class culinary and airport hospitality experiences for passengers flying to and from RAK. We will constantly enhance our offering to deliver innovative products and services that travellers value both on board and on the ground.”

Sheikh Salem Bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of The Department of Civil Aviation, Ras Al Khaimah & Ras Al Khaimah International Airport, said: “With our partnership with the Alpha group, Ras Al Khaimah International Airport looks forward to strengthening our catering services, elevating the passenger experience at the airport, and exploring together the ample number of opportunities available to enhance the business.”

Atanasios Titonis, CEO of Ras Al Khaimah International Airport, said: “We are excited to start this new long-term partnership with Alpha Flight Services at Ras Al Khaimah International Airport as we build our profile in refining the customer experience in the food and beverage field as well as lounge and flight catering. This is an important step for us as we embark on our journey towards transitioning into a tourism centred destination airport.”

Alpha Flight Services has been operated by global air and travel services provider dnata since 2010. In recent years, the company has significantly expanded its operations and currently provides high-quality catering services to customers, including over 30 airlines, from its kitchen near Sharjah International Airport (SHJ).

Furthermore, Alpha operates a total of 11 outlets, including seven café restaurants and four kiosks, an airport lounge as well as a newly upgraded and renovated hotel at SHJ. ‘The Hotel’ features modern design and can comfortably accommodate 200 guests. Alpha also supports local tourism by providing authentic local meals to the UAE’s leading desert safari provider. Alpha’s team consists of 480 highly trained professionals who prepare seven million meals annually.

