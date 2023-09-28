RIYADH — Saudi Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al-Khateeb announced the opening of the Riyadh School of Tourism and Hospitality, which will provide the best training in the field of tourism and travel.



The school, which will have a huge campus, costing over $1 billion, and covering an area of five million square meters in Qiddiya, is scheduled to open by 2027.



“Yesterday, I was very impressed by the Tourism secretary general’s visit to the schools and meeting with the students. This school is a gift from Saudi Arabia to the world because it will be open to everyone to enjoy the best training in the field of tourism and hospitality,” Al-Khateeb said in his speech on the occasion of World Tourism Day in Riyadh.



The minister said that the future campus of the school will be established by 2027 in Qiddiya on an area spreading over 5,000,000 square meters. “The construction of this project will cost more than $1 billion. Therefore, we already celebrated the opening yesterday, and in 2027 we will move to our huge campus, which will certainly help young people from all over the world to receive the best training,” he said.



It is noteworthy that the Qiddiya project was launched by Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman on April 7, 2017. The Qiddiya project is considered as the largest cultural, sports and entertainment city in the world.



Within the projects of the city of Qiddiya, the Saudi Real Estate Company (SRECO) announced a few days ago the signing of contracts for a package of infrastructure projects with the Qiddiya Investment Company for one of its subsidiary companies, the Saudi Real Estate Infrastructure Company Binyah, in alliance with the Infraroad Trading and Contracting Company.



SRECO said that the project includes the construction of some major infrastructure networks and basic bridges for the Qiddiya project, including some main and secondary roads, utility networks, utility canals, pedestrian bridges, and rainwater drainage canals.



The package also includes the design and construction of a wastewater treatment plant, irrigation water storage tanks, a pumping station, a drinking water storage tank, and a solid waste transfer center.

