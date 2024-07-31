Pure Health Holding reported an 8% year-on-year (YoY) leap in net profit to AED 1 billion during the first half (H1) of 2024.

The company’s revenue soared by 53% YoY to AED 12.50 billion in H1-24, according to a press release.

Revenue from hospitals jumped 83% YoY to AED 9.60 billion in H1-24, while, the Insurance revenues grew 15% YoY to AED 3.30 billion.

Hamad Al Hammadi, Chairman of Pure Health Holding, said: “We are committed to progressing our journey as a leading UAE-based healthcare provider with global aspirations with unwavering focus and determination.”

Shaista Asif, Group CEO at PureHealth, said: “Looking ahead, the strong foundation we have built in the first half of 2024 positions us perfectly to capitalise on exciting opportunities and maximise the value creation opportunities for our shareholders.”

It is worth highlighting that Pure Health’s net profit jumped to AED 490.64 million in Q1-24 from AED 219.11 million in Q1-23.

